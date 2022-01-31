‘Avengers: Infinity War’ takes on a new meaning after ‘Eternals’: The theory that explains why Doctor Strange let Thanos win – CINEMABLEND

The film directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden is available on Disney+ at no additional cost.

Eternalsone of the movies Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now available on Disney + at no additional cost. The film, directed by Chloé Zhao, has Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden in its cast. The film introduces the eternala race of superhumans created by the heavenly to protect the Earth from deviants. This title takes place after the events of Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgameand, according to one theory, his story changes the meaning behind the reason that Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) let Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the third installment of the group of superheroes.

In Eternals it is revealed that the Celestials have used our planet and the energy that is in it so that the Celestial is born from its interior Tiamut. That is why the Eternals had to protect the Earth and humanity. When the protagonists discover the truth, they decide to prevent the birth of this being, as it would mean the destruction of the planet and all the humans who live on it.

To this we must add that the second post-credit scene of Eternals introduced to Eros (Harry Styles), another Eternal and brothers of Thanos. This seems to confirm that the Titan was also one of them, and thus could be aware of the Celestials’ plans. However, there is another character who could also have discovered that the Earth was destined to be destroyed: Doctor Strange.

According to the user Reddit LuckyMe111, that Stephen Strange let Thanos win in infinity war It wasn’t just because that was the only way the Avengers could defeat the Titan afterwards. Also because it was the way to avoid the destruction of the Earth. The sorcerer saw more than 14 million different futures and only in one of them did the Avengers manage to emerge victorious, but for this Thanos had to fulfill his plan of making 50% of the population disappear by snapping his fingers.

And what is it that made the Eternals rebel against the plans of the Celestial? Arisham? Precisely that the Avengers managed to bring back the victims of the Titan and defeat him in Avengers: Endgame. Ajakthe leader of the Eternals, talks about this with Ikaris in Eternals and tells him the truth behind his job as protector of Earth. The events of infinity war Y end game they convinced Ajak to rebel against his creators and save humanity. After his death, Sersi she becomes the new leader of the group and the Eternal’s plans are the same as her predecessor’s: save the Earth.

So there are three elements to consider in Doctor Strange’s decision to let Thanos win. First, it was the only way to defeat him. Second, the snap of Thanos and the disappearance of 50% of humanity delayed the birth of Tiamut due to the lack of energy caused by the reduction of the population. Third, the Eternals’ rebellion was a consequence of seeing the heroes unite against Thanos in end game.