Aubameyang can mark the future of Raúl de Tomás

There are twelve hours left for the closing of the transfer market. However, there are still many open fronts on the part of the different squads of the main European championships. One of the great protagonists in this regard is being FC Barcelona, ​​a squad that seeks to give its squad one last boost and has several names on its agenda.

Among the main cases to follow is that of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Ruled out the path that leads to Álvaro Morata, the Gabonese striker could join Xavi’s project from an Arsenal in which he has no place due to some attitudes that coach Mikel Arteta did not like.

A €70 million clause

Willing to lower his salary in order to join the Barcelona team, it remains to be seen who will be his replacement in the squad gunner in case of a goodbye on this last day of the transfer market. And one of the options that returns to the scene, according to information from Sport is Raul de Tomas.

Offensive reference of a Espanyol in which he has scored no less than 12 goals in the 21 games he has played in the League and with a termination clause of €70M, the 27-year-old striker is still in the sights of the London team. There is no doubt that some tremendously agitated market hours await us.