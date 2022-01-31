Ariana Grande and V become the Record Makers of 2021

What do V from BTS and Ariana Grande have in common? In addition to the passion for music and millionaire sales, both artists are creators of unique and unrepeatable records in 2021.

With a new alliance on the horizon after the purchase of Ithaca Holdings by HYBE Corporation, the female star and the k pop group they could surprise their fans with a collaboration in the future. Each of them has unstoppable power with their releases that reach the top of the charts and world tops and for this reason they have become benchmarks of success and talent.

According to reports from Tracklist Portal, V for BTS Y Ariana Grande were positioned within Top 4 of artists worldwide who established historical records in 2021. She as the Queen of pop and the idol as him first korean artist and soloist in achieving such a feat. The singers have created various brands thanks to their music.

the star of “7 Rings” also share all girl power of the industry with Nicki Minaj, the rapper was also selected within this list thanks to the fact that her MV for “Anaconda” reached one billion views on YouTube. This goal made her the first rap soloist to have 6 videos with that number.

V FROM BTS AND ARIANA GRANDE CROWNED AS RECORD MAKERS

Ariana Grande and BTS conquered the charts with their latest releases: “BE” Y “Positions”. Success also comes individually and v managed to conquer the 10 most important markets for music.

2021 is from k pop and pop music. with his OST “Sweet Night”, Taehyung reached #1 on iTunes in 118 countries. For its part, Ariana Grande conquered the Spotify platform by being the fifth artist with the highest number of monthly listeners: 55 million. It also generated 90 billion streams globally.

Ariana Grande and V are creators of 2021 all-time records thanks to his great talent that has been praised by experts. In addition, her songs have become hymns for women and beautiful ballads with messages full of hope and love.

Not only do they break language barriers or conquer an industry that in the past was considered macho, their power has allowed them to create unrepeatable and unique brands.

In addition to sharing the same success, Ariana Grande now part of the musical family of bts, their profits increased and the new alliance promises new opportunities between both artists.