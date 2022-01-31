Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla Sign perform ‘Safety Net’ for the first time

Ariana Grande is one of the artists that the pandemic forced her to change her plans for the release of her new studio album. The expansion of COVID-19 caught the American unexpectedly, just when she was about to release ‘Positions’, so she had to consider releasing her album live. Despite everything, music opens wide doors for its creators, and at last the artist has been able to perform her hit ‘Safety’ live for the first time.

The singer has been seen in the opportunity with her collaboration partner, Ty Dolla Sign, to be able to interpret the song of ‘Safety’ in an impressive performance. In addition, this will be part of his concert recorded for Vevo, the popular streaming platform.

“For a singer, being able to create an atmosphere is like being able to cast a spell. Ariana Grande has proven time and time again that she is one of those vocalists capable of creating an aura, and this performance of Safety net is a great example of how she controls the emotional climate of a song.. The lyrics describe the feeling of being lost in love, of being in the clouds in a new relationship» is the message written in the description of the performance video.

This is the second song that we have been able to enjoy the live concert recorded by Vevo. Well, a couple of weeks ago, we were already able to enjoy the performance of ‘POV’, a song that closed the ‘Positions’ album and that surprised all its followers with its gospel choirs.

With these two interpretations, one thing has become clear: the refinement and sharpness that Ariana Grande shows in her educated voice.. Well, the incredible vocal range of the artist is capable of moving anyone despite being a live recording. Without a doubt, the singer is capable of breaking down all the barriers of social distance with her devastating performance.