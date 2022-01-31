Ariana Grande and her playlist of women who ‘run the world’ | Music

Ariana Grande She has always been an artist very open to exchanging information with all her followers. Sometimes giving clues about the music that was to come. And in others, turning the dream of many of his fans into reality by discovering the songs that have most marked his life.

a gigantic play list that exceeds a hundred songs and is full of girl power because all the hits are carried out by women. From artists of his generation to classics like Mariah Carey, Madonna or Donna Summer, the soloist from Boca Raton (Florida, United States) has composed this complete list that arrives when the International Women’s Day.

While we wait for the good news that would unite Ariana Grande with Demi Lovato in a new song, we can enjoy this complete list of songs by women who run the world.

A theme that was already very present in positions, his most recent LP to date. In it, Ariana paid tribute to the power of women through sexuality. If you’re looking for a playlist to listen to while you’re bored at home, or if you want to motivate yourself to go for a run, take note of the likes of Ariana Grande.

For something more recent and different a few days ago, Olivia Rodrigo left us hers to celebrate her 18th birthday.

This is part of the Ariana Grande playlist. Take note!