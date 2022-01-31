Anything short of winning the Super Bowl is failure.

Mahomes said a second loss in the AFC Championship Game gave him a greater appreciation for Tom Brady’s accomplishments.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There may have been a moment early in his career when Patrick Mahomes summed up a season in which the Kansas City Chiefs lost in overtime of the AFC Championship Game and felt his team accomplished a lot.

But he accepted after Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals for the conference title that time has passed.

Patrick Mahomes after the loss against the Bengals.

“The leaders of this team know this is not our standard,” said Mahomes, who threw a touchdown pass on each of the Chiefs’ first three possessions but threw an interception in the second half and another in overtime. “We want to win the Super Bowl. Always win the Super Bowl, anything less than that is failure.”

“It’s definitely disappointing. With this group of guys that we have, we would expect to be in that game and win that game and anything less than that is not success. We’ll go back and look at all the things that we did well, the adversity that we faced, the team in the who we became at the end of the season and we will learn from the mistakes we made and try to be better next year.”

This was Mahomes’ second overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game since becoming a starter in 2018. The Chiefs lost in the conference title game that year to the New England Patriots.

Between that loss and the one on Sunday, the Chiefs appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one and losing the other.

“A few plays here and there we were able to get four chances in the Super Bowl … You can’t let this kill what we have here,” he reflected. win Super Bowls.”

Mahomes said a second loss in the AFC Championship Game gave him a greater appreciation for the accomplishments of Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“His career is unique,” Mahomes stressed. “That’s why he’s the GOAT. Winning that many Super Bowls and winning that many games is tough. I understand that, the years that I have had, I have been very close. I’ve only been there twice and I’ve only won once. I understand it takes a special player, a special group of guys, special circumstances to make it happen.”

“I’m just going to try to do everything I can to get a chance every year to be in that game and win it.”