Angelina Jolie’s children follow in their mother’s footsteps

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in the middle of a legal fight for custody of their children, who apparently only want to be with their mother. Meet the passion of the children of the actors that brings them closer to Jolie.

Having been, for years, one of Hollywood’s signature couples, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie now they are on different paths. The actors star in one of the most controversial divorces in the industry. It has been five years since they parted ways and, at present, they are in the middle of a legal fight for custody of their children.

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they conceived, between adoptions and their own children, six heirs. Only one of them, Maddox, is left out of this divorce since he is 19 years old and can choose who to stay with. But the five minors are also part of the legal battle faced by their parents, since a judge must decide who will get custody.

In the first instance, it was determined that both stars would obtain shared tenure, a situation that Jolie saw as a point against. For this reason, he counterattacked by getting the judge dismissed from the case for having “employment relationship with one of Pitt’s attorneys”. So much so that now the verdict will be ruled by another magistrate who will come to the case.

However, while waiting, the children of Pitt and Jolie are with their mother and, every day, they are more complicit with her. As it turned out, the young people wanted to testify against Brad, but they did not have the opportunity. That is why the latest images that Angelina uploaded are not surprising since two of her children are shown further and further away from their father.

On the postcards you see Zahara Jolie Pitt and John Jolie Pitt who are each reading a book. This activity is one of Angelina’s favorites, who accompanied the snapshots with the following phrase: “end of summer reading These are some of our house favorites. I would love to meet yours”.