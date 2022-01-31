Angelina Jolie will value telling her truth following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle or Rocío Carrasco

In the week prior to the great festival of cinema, American news continues without losing sight of what is happening between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and the judicial process in which their divorce has become for the custody of their children. The couple of actors shocked Hollywood with their breakup, and continues to do so with the differences they have between them to reach an agreement. For this reason, the actress has had to take a step back in the projects that she had planned, although she does not close the door to new alternatives that continue to be proposed.

He has parked his desire to move to management

On the occasion of the premiere of ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead‘, one of her last jobs as an actress, Angelina Jolie has recognized that since she decided to divorce Brad Pitt her jobs have been disappearing. “I love directing, but the change that occurred in my family situation has not allowed me to do it in a few years. I needed to do shorter jobs and be home longer, so I took on some acting roles again. That’s the truth,” she revealed about returning to work as an actress, putting aside her desire to move on to directing.

These latest roles that have been offered to her present a notable difference with respect to what the North American had accustomed us to, and that is that they did not require such demanding physical preparation as on previous occasions: “There is nothing about this character that was trained in martial arts nor did I do anything special ”, he recognized about Hannah, his last character.

A close source reveals his intentions

One of the next projects that has been presented to her and that could bring Angelina Jolie back to the big screen is an interview-documentary in which she offers the public her version of her judicial process, once it has come to an end. According to some American media, the actress is attracted to the idea of ​​doing an interview like Meghan Markle did a few weeks ago: “Angie applauds people who defend themselves, and she thought it was very brave of Meghan to go out on the television instead of suffering in silence. He thinks he has been holding his tongue for years as his legal case is ongoing. But that won’t shut her up when the time comes.” reveals a source close to her.

In recent weeks, especially since it became known that the custody of their children was delaying the divorce agreement, there has been a lot of talk about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, to the point of dividing public opinion and leaving one of the accusations of the actress: domestic violence. The interpreter would be tired of seeing how some consider her the villain of this process and she would welcome showing her truth to the audience, in the purest style of her Rocío Carrasco.