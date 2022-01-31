Angelina Jolie will appeal and continue to fight for custody of her children

The judicial war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has not come to an end. After the judge granted joint custody of her six children to both actors, the actress is willing to appeal to prevent her ex-partner from living with them. According to reports consulted by U.S. Weeklythe artist will continue to use the argument of domestic violence so that the judge’s decision is reviewed.

The divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is not proving easy. The war between the two artists is not only waged in court but also in the media, causing their followers and the gossip press to follow the progress of the process as if it were a series.





The latest news is that, as indicated U.S. Weekly, Angelina Jolie is determined to appeal the judge’s decision to grant shared custody to both and in fact would already have a hearing scheduled for next July 9 before a panel made up of three judges. Until that day arrives, the lawyers of both artists will have time to prepare their respective arguments.

It was last May when the court granted Brad Pitt joint custody of the children despite previous statements in which his partner accused him of domestic violence.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their children Maddox, Paz, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox in Los Angeles. 2015. Third parties

According to the source consulted by the aforementioned publication, Angelina wants to “demonstrate a clear, reversible and harmful legal error” by Judge John Ouderkirk, a private magistrate who was hired by Brad Pitt. “Judge Ouderkirk denied Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the health, safety and welfare of the children, critical evidence to present her case,” the documents filed with the Second Court of Appeals read. District of California.

Angelina Jolie considers that the judge “has not adequately considered” a set of “relevant evidence for the health, safety and welfare of children”, also referring to a section of the California state court code where it is established that Giving custody of children to someone accused of domestic violence is detrimental to children.





For his part, Brad Pitt has declared himself “delighted” by the judge’s decision and close sources affirm that “her door is open if she [Angelina] he wants to be courteous.”