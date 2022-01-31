Angelina Jolie: from wild Hollywood girl to human rights activist

This is the story of one of the greatest Hollywood myths of all time.

an absent father, a mother who gave up being an artist

It was love at first sight. Actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina’s parents, met one night at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. According to Voight himself, in that first conversation he said to Marcheline: You know, I could have two children with you. And so it was, because from that short relationship James Haven (1973) and Angelina (1975) were born. Voight, known for movies like Midnight Cowboy (1969), odessa (1974), coming-home (1977) for which he won an Oscar, or the championHe left them when Angelina was not yet three years old. That marked the future actress. Jolie saw how her mother sacrificed her career for her children, “she couldn’t be the artist she wanted to be, but she raised us with art and creativity,” she usually says.

self harm and drugs

At the age of seven, Jolie made her film debut in Lookin’ To Get Out, playing the daughter of the character brought to life by her own father Voight. At 16, she started out as a model “to help my mother pay the bills.” And, at 20, he landed his first major role in hackers, on the set of which she met her first husband, actor Jonny Lee Miller. By then, Jolie was already self-harming with knives and had used all kinds of drugs. “I went through a period, I confessed on an American TV show, when I felt trapped, I cut myself. I have a lot of scars.” She married Jonny in 1996, dressed in leather pants and a T-shirt on which she had written her partner’s name in her own blood. He helped her get off drugs.

A few months later, her acting career began to take new directions. For her role as Cornelia Wallace in the film george wallace (1997) won a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination. His second Golden Globe and his First Screen Actors Guild Award were achieved in 1998 with Gia, the biopic of model Gia Carangi who was destroyed by her addictions to drugs and alcohol. And, finally, in 1999 she was chosen to shoot Interrupted innocence with which he won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress. The star Angelina Jolie was born.

from paintings painted with blood to lara croft

Weeks after receiving her first Oscar, Angelina attended an event with a tattoo on her arm in which she had written the name of her new husband: actor Billy Bob Thornton, whom she had secretly married in Las Vegas. For the ceremony, Billy and Angelina wore vial pendants containing each other’s blood. They met on the set of Out of control, and the marriage lasted three years in which he gave her paintings painted with his own blood and traveled with test tubes of Angelina’s blood.

But during those three years, Angelina’s life took a radical turn. In 2001 she got into the skin of the heroine of the video game Tomb Raider. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider It was a box office success and marked a milestone because it meant the empowerment of women in a world as masculine as that of video games.

a story that changed cambodia

During the shooting of the film in Cambodia, she was shocked by the country’s poverty and began to collaborate with ACNUR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. One fine day, on one of those missions with UNHCR and while playing with a child, I thought: my son is here. After wandering around the orphanage for several hours without feeling a connection with any of the children, when she reached the last baby, it woke up and smiled at her. Maddox became the first of their children. The year was 2002 and thanks to him, Angelina stopped self-harming. “My life belongs to him. Now that I am a mother, I can no longer afford to take refuge in that place of self-destruction, addiction or madness that I used to go to every time something went wrong. So I have stopped doing it.”

In 2005 I adopted Zahara in Ethiopia and in 2007 to Pax in Vietnam. But, meanwhile, Brad Pitt had already appeared in his life, with whom he had three children: Shiloh who was born in 2006 in Namibia and in 2008 the twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline.

brad pitt enters the scene: the phenomenon brangelina

What the world will know as Brangelina, the most glamorous and powerful couple of actors in Hollywood, emerged during the filming of Mr and Mrs smith. The year was 2004 and Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. The relationship became public in 2006 with Angelina pregnant with Shiloh. They married in 2014, with their six children as witnesses. By then, Jolie had made a drastic decision for the good of her children. In 2007, his mother Marcheline, aged 56, had died of ovarian cancer. In 2013 Angelina wrote an article on New York Times revealing that she had undergone a preventive double mastectomy because she carried the BRCA1 gene mutation that had killed her mother, and she was at high risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Two years later, she underwent surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes. But in 2016, the image of a united family that they conveyed in all their appearances fell apart and a painful divorce process began between Brad and Angelina.

less cinema, more activism

Jolie has been the protagonist of other films for which she has been nominated on numerous occasions, although she has not achieved any statuette: an invincible heart (2007), The exchange (2008), The Turist (2011) or The Breadwinner (2017). Today the actress He lives with his children in Los Feliz, a suburb near Hollywood, so the children can see their father often. It continues to maintain its commitment to refugees and to other causes such as the fight against fake news.

