Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spend a million dollars each in the battle for their children | People

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are starring in the most complicated divorce in Hollywood, which is also on the way to becoming the longest. The legal process began in 2016 and in this time each of them has spent a million dollars, according to information provided by divorce lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert to DailyMail. The former couple, known as Brangelina, have been locked in a courtroom fight since Jolie started it by citing irreconcilable differences with Pitt. Actors. In addition, they hired a private judge, who charges between 900 and 1,000 dollars per hour. Brad is trying to get 50% custody of their five minor children and Jolie wants to retain full physical custody. The couple’s youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, are 12, so the custody battle could take another six years until they come of age at 18. The couple, who for years were one of the most admired in Hollywood is already legally divorced but has not resolved what concerns their children.

Jolie recently sold a painting by Winston Churchill that Brad gave her at an auction in London for 11.5 million to finance the long-term battle ahead with the actor. Kelly Chang Rickert has explained: `ʻI think this could become one of the most expensive divorce cases in Hollywood history in terms of legal fees”.

The last chapter of this battle was fought on March 22 when it was learned that Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of alleged abuse. On March 12, Jolie, 45, filed court documents indicating that she and her children were willing to offer testimony and evidence of their accusations against Pitt, 57. The court documents, in this case, are private but were leaked to the celebrity portal TheBlast.

A spokesman for the actor has declared to several US media that Pitt is “heartbroken” that Jolie has taken that path: “He has taken responsibility for his actions and his past problems: he has stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and, like all couples, they had fights, but they also had a lot of good times together.” Pitt was never arrested or charged with any crime during his marriage to Jolie, nor were there any police reports of allegations of spousal abuse. There was a widely publicized incident aboard a private plane in which he was traveling with his family, but he was never charged. There have been two versions of this event. The first one refers to the fact that Maddox, who was 15 years old at the time, intervened between his parents in defense of his mother when they began to argue as the plane took off. This would have infuriated Pitt, who attacked his son. At that moment, Jolie tried to block the onslaught, apparently to no avail. The second version, on the other hand, says that the artist’s fit of rage occurred as a result of Maddox’s behavior in the aircraft and that he hit him but without intention. None of those affected has denied this event despite the passing of the years.

Maddox has already declared a few days ago before the judge to give his version of the events. His testimony has not transpired but everything indicates that it has been in favor of the actress’s thesis. The young man is very close to Jolie, whom he has defined on more than one occasion as “an excellent mother.”