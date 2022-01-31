Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of “abuse” in the final phase of the trial for the custody of their children | People

The war does not stop, it is more, it intensifies. Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of alleged abuse in her child custody trial. The couple, who for years were one of the most admired in Hollywood, is now legally divorced but is still fighting for custody of their six children. On March 12, Jolie, 45, filed court documents indicating that she and her children were willing to offer testimony and evidence of her accusations against Pitt, 57. The court documents, in this case, are private but were leaked to the celebrity portal TheBlast.

A spokesman for the actor has declared to several US media that Pitt is “heartbroken” that Jolie has taken that path: “He has taken responsibility for his actions and his past problems: he has stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and, like all couples, they had fights, but they also had a lot of good times together.”

Pitt was never arrested or charged with any crime during his marriage to Jolie, nor were there any police reports of allegations of spousal abuse. There was a widely publicized incident aboard a private plane in which he was traveling with his family, but he was never charged. There have been two versions of this event. The first one refers to the fact that Maddox, who was 15 years old at the time, intervened between his parents in defense of his mother when they began to argue as the plane took off. This would have infuriated Pitt, who attacked his son. At that moment, Jolie tried to block the onslaught, apparently to no avail. The second version, on the other hand, says that the artist’s fit of rage occurred as a result of Maddox’s behavior in the aircraft and that he hit him but without intention. None of those affected has denied this event despite the passing of the years.

In an interview with the newspaper New York Times, the interpreter explained how the end of his marriage was conditioned by his addiction to alcohol and that he had to undergo therapy to overcome his addiction, for which he turned to the help of Alcoholics Anonymous. “I had a bunch of men sitting around me opening up and being honest in a way that I had never heard,” he recounted. “I think it became a safe place where no one was judged.”

As he explained, he was part of the program for a year and a half. “The truth is that it was quite liberating to simply expose your most unpleasant side,” the actor reflects on his passage through the talks of this association. “There is great value in all of this. I took things to the limit, so I have already eliminated all the licenses that I have taken regarding drinking, ”he added.

The couple’s child custody trial, which began in the fall, is expected to end next month. The children have been interviewed by court-appointed therapists.

Brad Pitt is fighting for physical and legal custody of 50% of his six children with Angelina Jolie. In 2016, he was cleared of child abuse allegations made by the Los Angeles County (California) Department of Children and Family Services regarding an incident between him and Maddox on a plane from the US to Europe. After DCFS conducted a lengthy investigation, it was concluded that “there was no inappropriate physical contact” between them. The incident led the actress to maleficent to file for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 10 years of dating. They were declared legally divorced in 2019.