An applause for the audacity of the Rams and another for the mettle of Joe Burrow with the Bengals

Like every Monday, we go with the conclusions after the Conference Championships in the #NFLxESPN.

From Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ upset win, to Jimmy Garoppolo’s possible last game with the San Francisco 49ers.

A) The Bengals qualified for their first Super Bowl since 1988. Down 18 points, Cincinnati never lost their composure, thanks in part to the incredible mettle of their leader Burrow. The defense didn’t allow Tyreek Hill any catches in the snap. Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell shone. #NFLxESPN

B) After a good start, it was a free fall for the Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes made a mistake at the end of the 1st half and they did not score. The QB played a snap to oblivion, lost patience and received unnecessary and costly sacks. KC lost amazing game that he had dominated. #NFLxESPN

play 1:57 If the Bengals and Rams showed anything in the conference finals, it was mettle to authoritatively overcome unfavorable circumstances to reach the Super Bowl.

C) Separate paragraph for the phrase “he left too much time on the clock”. While it can be true sometimes, you always have to call plays to get in front and not think about not giving your opponent time. The Chiefs were on the 3-yard line and ended up settling for a 44-yard FG. #NFLxESPN

D) The Rams will play the Super Bowl at home. Down 10 points early in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford showed what he was brought in for and connected time and time again with his favorite target Cooper Kupp. The running defense was phenomenal and Aaron Donald had the decisive pressure. #NFLxESPN

E) The 49ers exceeded expectations this year. Jimmy Garoppolo probably played his last game for San Francisco. They have a terrestrial DNA and they couldn’t run the ball. They’re going to dream about the interception dropped by Jaquiski Tartt. Deebo Samuel deserves a blank check. #NFLxESPN

F) Separate paragraph for the aggressiveness of the Rams franchise. They traded multiple first-round picks, and they’re not afraid of criticism. Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr, Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel. All crucial to success. I applaud the daring of the team. #NFLxESPN