Always having cold feet or hands is linked to your blood pressure

Having cold hands or feet despite the weather can be a sign of a circulatory, nerve, or blood pressure-related problem. (Photo: Getty)

Some people always have cold feet or hands even if the temperature is pleasant. And contrary to what we think, this involuntary phenomenon It is not due to an alteration of the balance in body temperature but rather is related to blood pressure As stated in various publications such as livestrong or the TVE portal, SaberVivir.

It is very likely that you have heard that having your feet or hands constantly cold can be a sign of poor circulation because the blood does not flow as well as it should, as pointed out by the Mayo Clinic. This causes the blood vessels to constrict and reduce blood flow to the extremities.

“When there are cold extremities, it is almost always referred to -we are talking about 90 percent of the cases- to a circulatory problem, that is, to a slight peripheral irrigation deficit, since the amount of blood that reaches the hands or feet is less than it should”, he explains to us doctor Ignacio Fernandez Lozano, Head of Cardiology at Hospital Sanitas Virgen del Mar in Madrid.

However, beyond the fact that poor circulation causes pressure and dilation of the blood vessels and this makes your extremities cold as an iceberg in winter or summer, what is surprising is that it is related to blood pressure.

Whether you have low blood pressure or high blood pressure, you are more likely to develop this feeling. In the first case, the extremities are affected as less blood flow arrives. The same happens if there is hypertension: the blood hits the veins where it passes with too much force, and this phenomenon can result.

In addition, diseases that compromise arterial health can be the trigger for decreased blood flow to the hands. This may be the result of a buildup of cholesterol plaque or inflammation of the blood vessels.

“Having a blockage in the arteries that prevents blood from reaching certain points in the body can cause cold hands and feet. Being exposed to cold can also cause vasospasm or narrowing of the blood vessels, which decreases the flow of blood that circulates through our arteries and veins”, explains a vascular surgeon at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore in statements to livestrong.

On the other hand, it can also be due to more dangerous conditions such as primary arterial hypertension, that affects the arteries of the lungs. In both cases it is important to follow up with a doctor.

Therefore, although at first there is no need to be alarmed, it is worth paying attention to this problem because, as we pointed out, the accumulation of fat in the arteries can interrupt blood flow to the extremities. Eye! This may lead to risk of cardiovascular disease.

Some tricks so that your feet or hands stop being always cold:

If you are a smoker, you should give up tobacco as this habit causes circulatory problems and increases the chances of having cold extremities. Use good gloves (wool or cotton) in the winter season and put them on before leaving the house when your hands are still warm. On the feet, wool socks or synthetic fabric. Use creams with high fatty or moisturizing indices. Move around and exercise to increase circulation. If you feel that the coldness takes over your hands or feet, you should get moving, as the movement will improve circulation and blood flow to the feet and hands will be activated. In addition, it is known that exercise helps strengthen the veins and arteries and oxygenates the body, which prevents the probability of suffering from cold in our extremities.

