Almudena Reguero gives the physical and mental keys

“Of course it is possible to be better after 50, and it is also necessary. This stage is very special because many changes occur in the body and people go through it surviving. What I intend to convey is that at this time, you can have a good quality of life and, most importantly, that it be the basis for a future healthy and active aging. This is the last train you can take to age healthy and it will depend on you, depending on what you do after 50, that your body works one way or another in the future. Not only on a physical level, but also mentally and emotionally,” he says. Almudena Regueroauthor of the book Be better after 50. Keys to achieving physical, mental and emotional well-being (Edhistory love).

This journalist, graduated in Naturopathy, Dietetics and Nutrition, coach and yoga teacher, He assures that “we live very influenced by the culture of eternal youth, we resist getting old and turning years terrifies us, due to the negative image of aging that society transmits to us.”

Trail Bet on a change of chip in this time of transition, and ensures that they go through it too. “I have focused the book on women, but men also go through andropause, which although it is not as recognized as menopause in women, it is true that changes occur, especially on an emotional and health level”.

Based on studies and research from different universities, the text is the result of his work in workshops and meetings with people over 55 years of age, in the process of aging, at the Red Cross.

The writer reveals to MagaSIN the secret to living better “Live as long as you live, you have to live it with quality. how well i said Abraham Lincoln: In the end, what matters is not the years of life, but the life of the years…”.

“The key is to have physical, mental and emotional well-being. “It’s not enough to have a wonderful body and a wonderful face passed through the sieve of surgery. You just have to learn to listen to your body, take care of yourself and pamper yourself much more, adopt healthy habits such as exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, having quality sleep and take care of your physical appearance. You should also look inside yourself. And as the icing on the cake, not isolate yourself. It is essential to look for groups of friends or family to share experiences, it is very enriching and provides well-being”.

Value the experience

The journalist criticizes social inconsistencies and does not value the experience of age. “At this stage of life, in the labor field we begin to have problems because companies are retiring early or laying off employees. Seniorand this can lead to mental blocks thinking that “you are no longer useful” or “you are no longer worth it”. Before this happened in retirement, and now it happens at these ages, ”she says.

“It’s curious, -continues Almudena- but we find important discrepancies. Women who are physically better at this age, with a lot of potential, have problems finding work. It is contradictory, because in addition retirement plans are lengthening, now up to 67, but he says goodbye at 50. We have a mess that there is no where to take it ”.

Take charge at 50

“The key is to reorganize the mind and undertake if necessary. You have to understand that at 50 it doesn’t end, but another part of your life begins, which can be even more pleasant because you’re going to have time that you didn’t have before, especially in the case of women with families and children. It is a very beautiful time when you begin to take care of yourself and you begin to live more inwardly, you begin to know yourself better and you are more demanding”.

The specialist in wellness defends the application of mindfulness and ensures that we are more concerned with the passage of time than in squeezing it and enjoying it, allowing all those moments that are the essence of our life to escape us. This is partly because we live on autopilot, immersed in the routine of everyday life.

“We go very fast through life. It is another of the things that we have to change. And in this age it seems that we begin to realize it. At 50, the children begin to be independent, it is no longer necessary to run, but we continue at the same pace, at full speed.

It is good to take advantage of the time, but you also have to know how to enjoy doing nothing, for example. Something as simple as watching people go by having a coffee on a terrace is wonderful”, he says.

meditation every day

“You have to pause and learn to be organized. It is never too late to change habits. We also have to learn to live in the present. Find moments in the day for ourselves, and meditating for 5 minutes seems essential to me, since it helps the brain and provides a lot of peace of mind. I do it from bed.

Before the pandemic, Reguero went through cancer that made him reconsider his quality of life. “The pandemic should have taught us to live better, but I don’t know if he has succeeded. In my case, it was cancer that made me stop. From there it marked a before and after. It has been a very hard learning. With the pandemic, people have begun to value what it means to have a friend, a hug, to have your people close, to value the things that each one has. It’s important,” she concludes.

