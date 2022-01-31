All the series and movies that arrive on Netflix this week

The first week of the second month of the year begins and it arrives loaded with premieres. Netflix said goodbye to January with a large number of titles and welcomes February with new productions.

The first days of the month arrive loaded with series and films of different genres and with captivating stories to devour in a matter of hours. Below is a review of everything that arrives in the week of January 31 to February 4.

SERIES

How to Raise a Superhero (Season 2) – February 1

The new season of How to Raise a Superhero (Raising Dion) is here. The fiction follows the story of a single mother who must protect her son with superpowers, as she tries to investigate her origins. This new installment will find Nicole with her son becoming more and more powerful, but with danger closer to her.

Related news

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition – February 1

It is a new reality show where contestants from all over the world will try to land a $250,000 job in the corporate media empire. To win, they will need cunning (and strength).

Dark Desire (Season 2) February 2

Soul’s life (Maite Perroni) changed forever when she met Darío, a man younger than her and with whom she had a passionate affair. In this new season, Alma will try to rebuild her life, but the constant memories of her fiery encounters with Darío confirm that her passion is still intact. Will they be able to be together?

Murderville – February 3

This comedy follows detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) who in each episode will try to investigate and solve a crime, along with the help of a guest celebrity. The peculiarity of this fiction is that this criminal comedy is full of improvisation.

In Search of Ola – February 3

This Egyptian production follows the story of Ola Abdel Sabour, who after going through a situation that changes his life, embarks on a journey of self-discovery and faces the new reality that he has to live.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) – February 4

After a successful first season, Sweet Magnolias is back with more story. On this occasion, the Magnolias face new relationships, old wounds and small-town idiosyncrasies while the best moments in life mix with the saddest.

FILMS

My best friend, Anne Frank – February 1

This Dutch film directed by Ben Sombogaart portrays the real friendship that existed between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp. It features performances by Aiko Beemsterboer, Josephine Arendsen, Björn Freiberg, and Roeland Fernhout.

The perfect couple – February 1

An inveterate womanizer accepts a challenge: date the same woman for a month without falling in love. But will it be as easy as he thinks? Starring Terrence Jenkins, Paula Patton, Kali Hawk, Lauren London and Brandy Norwood.

Top Gun: Passion and Glory – February 1

One of the great film classics of the 1980s. Tom Cruise plays Maverick Mitchell, a young pilot who is torn between his life, responsibilities and a romance with his beautiful instructor, all while being trained at a prestigious pilot school in US Navy fighter directed by Tony Scott.

Collateral: Wrong Place and Time – February 1

Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx star in this gripping thriller in which Max picks up a man in his taxi who offers him $600, but the easy money loses its appeal when he realizes he’s carrying a hit man.

Eat Pray Love – February 1

Liz Gilbert thought she had a perfect life, but one day she finds herself tired of that life and decides to travel the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love. Starring Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem and James Franco.

Through my window – February 4

Here comes the adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name by Wattpad, written by Ariana Godoy. The film follows Raquel, a young woman who feels great attraction to her neighbor, her Ares, but everything changes when he begins to fall in love with her, despite the objections of her family. Julio Peña and Clara Galle star.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!