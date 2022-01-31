Alexa Amazon failures reported in different parts of the world

In social networks, Internet users report failures with their Alexa, a voice-controlled virtual assistant created by Amazon, as they claim that it does not “respond” or that it stopped working.

Minha Alexa stopped working. 👀🥺 – Rodrigo Rocha (@RodrigoWhufc) January 31, 2022

They point out that when they ask Alexa something, she replies: “Sorry, I’m having trouble understanding you right now!

@AmazonHelp Is Alexa down? None of my Echo devices are able to respond. All I get is, “Sorry, something went wrong.” — Matt Marino (@Matt_Marino) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, from the Twitter account AWS Support, Amazon responded to an Internet user who complained about the failures by saying that they already review these problems that arise.

“I am sorry to hear that you are experiencing this. Our Alexa team is aware of and is currently working to resolve these issues. You can check our service status dashboard for updates and guidance.”

While Amazon Help has asked its customers to connect directly with them through amazon.com.mx. o They give some recommendations to make it work, such as making sure that the power adapter that is included in the device is being used; make sure the internet connection is working; check that the device is not muted.

Hello, we are very sorry for the inconvenience. We recommend you contact us directly, to see the situation in more detail. Here I attach a link: https://t.co/mrMe3zJi7g. -Mau — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) January 31, 2022

Alexa is a virtual assistant created by Amazon. This works by voice, so you can ask him a question and he answers them; In addition, you can ask him to perform certain actions, such as playing music, turning on the light.

