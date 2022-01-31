Agreement between Real Madrid and Frenchman Mbappé

Berlin Germany. The French star and player of the paris st germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappe reached an agreement with the Spanish team Real Madrid to join the merengue squad next season, according to information from the German newspaper “Bild”.

Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica | CONCACAF Octagonal Final Summary

Mbappe will arrive free at Real Madrid, after not renewing his contract with PSG, and will have a salary of 50 million a year with which he will become the highest paid player in world football.

The German newspaper also points out that there will be no official confirmation until after the Champions League round of 16 matches in which Paris Saint Germain will face Real Madrid.

There are five months left for Mbappé’s contract to end. Real Madrid tried to sign the French player in the summer market, with a formal offer to PSG, but the Parisian team rejected the Madrid club’s proposal. Paris Saint Germain refused to negotiate an exit, and now they would not enter any money for the striker’s departure. The 23-year-old footballer has said “no” to all of Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s renewal offers and the last one was a blank check on the table.

Real Madrid patiently awaits the arrival of Mbappé

At Real Madrid they wait for it From the merengue club they have kept a low profile. Yes, the president, the coach or the players have been asked about the Frenchman. Everyone has said that he would be a great addition, as well as being full of praise for him. No pressure for the Gallic striker from the Spanish team, although from PSG there is annoyance. An annoyance that is linked to knowing that Kylian Mbappé wants to play in the merengue entity.

At this time Kyllian Mbappe He has 10 goals and nine assists in the Ligue 1 season, being PSG’s best scorer.