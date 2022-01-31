Again Forrest | THE UNIVERSAL

NOnce again I have seen Forrest Gump, the man, the unusual character in the film directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the novel by Winston Groom, starring actor Tom Hanks, who plays Forrest Gump, and which won the 1995 Oscar Award for Best Film.

There is much that can be learned from this character from literature and cinema, who has a very low IQ, who is considered the class fool, but being an adult, everything he does is successful and even makes him a gold, becoming very rich, without this being its purpose, as it is to fulfill a goal outlined by a commitment that has previously been imposed. And without money being an obsession, but this is a casual consequence of his actions, the one that he assumes naturally and does not give it any importance, because it is an addition to what he does, and that raises the great paradigm: Does luck exist, or do you make your own luck?

In any case, this character is an example of life, because being a man with obvious mental limits, who has a disease that is a kind of autism, he has a strong determination to do his things with a high degree of concentration, and with a lot of pragmatism. , which leads him to carry out what he undertakes to the end, even if it is long and costly. And that he does it with great motivation, without expecting the acceptance of others and without seeking his honor, and detached from all vanity or pretending to be important. Forrest has an extraordinary sense of loyalty to himself and others. He is always himself and no other, and he never pretends to be someone or to be something that he is not. His behavior is based on a great simplicity of thinking, that he does not make things unnecessarily complex, and that he acts righteously.

Forrest is a man of principles, who sticks to what he says, and who only believes in what he does, and who makes us think about our attitudes and behaviors, and leads us to reflect on certain aspects of our lives that we have complicated more than normal and that do not let us feel happiness and be successful emotionally.

I like Forrest’s determination to resolve the issues of his life, which he assumes in a simple way, with a very simple level of ordering his desires.

Forrest is very clear about what he wants and is always heading in the right direction, without an iota of doubt, without fear because he has no weaknesses, he has a lot of self-confidence and a great conviction for what he does.

This beloved character, like many in literature and cinema, leaves us with many lessons: that the power of the simple is what works best, that one grows if one concentrates with conviction and honesty, on pondering about what is what really matters to us in life, and what makes my soul throb when I wake up.

*Architect.