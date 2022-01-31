Adam Sandler’s production company had a new failure on Netflix

The producer of Adam SandlerHappy Madison, had a curious first premiere of the year in Netflix. Play at Home (Home Team) is a classic story of redemption and sport, but for some reason neither the public nor the critics liked it. The curious thing is that from the commercial side it had quite a big impact.

Based on a true story, Play at Home tells how football coach Sean Payton falls from grace after a cheating scandal, and redeems himself. This process includes coaching a junior team of not very good players who ultimately find success. Also, Payton, played by Kevin James, manages to improve the relationship he has with his son, a teenager who hardly knows him.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker