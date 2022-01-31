Adam Sandler’s production company had a new failure on Netflix

The producer of Adam SandlerHappy Madison, had a curious first premiere of the year in Netflix. Play at Home (Home Team) is a classic story of redemption and sport, but for some reason neither the public nor the critics liked it. The curious thing is that from the commercial side it had quite a big impact.

Based on a true story, Play at Home tells how football coach Sean Payton falls from grace after a cheating scandal, and redeems himself. This process includes coaching a junior team of not very good players who ultimately find success. Also, Payton, played by Kevin James, manages to improve the relationship he has with his son, a teenager who hardly knows him.

Happy Madison took no chances on this production. As usual, some of the friends of Adam Sandler they make their obligatory appearances to interact with the main character, who is also Sandler’s friend. Rob Schneider is, for example, the current husband of Coach Payton’s ex, who is played by Jackie Sandler, Adam’s wife. His nephew Jared also appears, and his friend Gary Valentine.

bad reception

The movie failed to make anyone fall in love. Critics and the public “killed” it for its weak script and its many shortcomings. There were, however, no shortage of signs of surprise at the good performance of James, who got a more or less serious role after many years, and played it very competently. The interpreter of Paul Blart or The Master of Fighting is probably the highest point of Play at Home, which is not saying much.

The critical sites were fierce. Rotten Tomatoes specialists gave it, on average, just 17 percent. “Kevin James is fantastic, but he is not enough to save” the film, said one of the critics. “His biggest mistake of his is the lack of fun factor,” considered another. “He hardly has any laughs,” explained one of the specialists from the prestigious RogerEbert.com site.

Unlike many family movies, the public did not save Play at Home either. On average, he only got a 47 percent score. Those who scored it called it “stupid”, “terrible” and “horrible”, although some football fans gave it good marks.

Interestingly, and despite its bad reviews, Play at Home became the most watched movie in Netflix worldwide, so it can be deduced that the agreement with the production company will continue for some time.

The reality is that Happy Madison hasn’t produced an acceptable film for years. Netflix, and Playing at Home doesn’t break that streak. can Adam Sandler change history or will it continue on autopilot?