Actors and actresses who are friends and competed for a role
There’s no business like fame, even when it pits you against a friend.
Hollywood is such a tough and selfish business that it can turn you against anyone, even your friends.
one.
Both Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone wanted to play Olive in It says about me…
two.
Taraji P. Henson could have played Olivia Pope in Scandal.
3.
…as did Gabrielle Union.
Four.
Both John Krasinski and Chris Evans wanted the role of the Captain America.
5.
Selma Blair could have been Joey Potter in Friends and lovers.
6.
Selma and Sarah Michelle also clashed over the role of Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
7.
Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey could have starred in titanica.
8.
DiCaprio was also offered the role of Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games.
9.
Jon Hamm almost ended up playing Nick Dunn in Lost.
eleven.
Mel Gibson could have been Marvel’s Odin, instead of Anthony Hopkins.
12.
Reese Witherspoon could have been Peggy Dodd in the movie The master from 2012.
13.
Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston became friends due to how often they compete for the same roles.
14.
Anne Hathaway was originally shortlisted to play Tiffany Maxwell in The good side of things.
fifteen.
Lucas Hedges frequently faced Timothée Chalamet, for example for the role of Tom in Interstellar.
16.
Gwyneth Paltrow also auditioned for the role of Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park.
17.
James Garner and Paul Newman competed for the role of the oldest Noah in Diary of a passion.
18.
Liam Neeson was originally considered for the role of President Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln, for which Daniel Day-Lewis won the Oscar.
19.
Gwen Stefani is friends with Angelina Jolie and even competed against her for the leading role in Mr and Mrs smith.
twenty.
And finally, Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig competed for the role of James Bond.
This post was translated from English.