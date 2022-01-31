Actors and actresses who are friends and competed for a role

There’s no business like fame, even when it pits you against a friend.

Hollywood is such a tough and selfish business that it can turn you against anyone, even your friends.

There are a limited number of roles available and countless actors vying for them. Occasionally, that means some friends will end up at odds with each other for the same role. And here are some of the times that has happened with some pretty famous faces.

one.

Both Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone wanted to play Olive in It says about me…

At an event in November 2017 in which both actresses participated, Lawrence admitted to wanting the role of Olive in It says about me… “I auditioned for It says about me….. I really wanted that role,” he commented, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Well, guess what? You didn’t get it. You didn’t get it because you suck!” Stone joked.

two.

Taraji P. Henson could have played Olivia Pope in Scandal.

Taraji P. Henson admitted to auditioning for the part that ultimately ended up going to her friend Kerry Washington. “When I showed up to read for Shonda Rhimes, in my mind I was like, ‘This is Kerry Washington. What am I doing here?’ … It was hers,” he told Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez. “That job was his and he did it very well.”

3.

…as did Gabrielle Union.

Gabrielle Union also auditioned for the role of Olivia Pope. In the end, it was her and Washington. “I thought to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, those papers are out there,'” Union shared of the experience. “It showed me that you don’t have to settle. Luckily, the success of her and the series brought more work. With just the audition process, I knew I couldn’t back down.”

Four.

Both John Krasinski and Chris Evans wanted the role of the Captain America.

Chris Evans might seem like the obvious choice for Captain America, but his friend John Krasinski was also down to play Steve Rogers. “I just saw Chris a couple of weeks ago and we were still laughing about it,” Krasinski said. “I told him, ‘I love that you retired with my role.'”

5.

Selma Blair could have been Joey Potter in Friends and lovers.

Blair has been very open about how much she wanted the role of Joey Potter, but that she didn’t feel too bad when it was given to Katie Holmes. Another friend of Selma’s, Sarah Michelle Gellar, also applied for the role.

6.

Selma and Sarah Michelle also clashed over the role of Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The two big screen babes of the ’90s also vied for success on the small screen of Buffy, The Vampire Slayer.

7.

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey could have starred in titanica.

The two actors have crossed paths many times over the years, and McConaughey even beat out DiCaprio in the 2014 Best Actor Oscar race. However, Leo landed a role Matthew wanted…in Titanics. Kate Winslet shared in a 2017 interview that she screen tested Matthew for the role.

8.

DiCaprio was also offered the role of Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games.

DiCaprio, who initially did not get along very well with the co-star of A rebels’ Diary, Mark Wahlberg. However, they settled their differences, and when DiCaprio turned down the role of Dirk, he ended up recommending Wahlberg for it.

9.

Jon Hamm almost ended up playing Nick Dunn in Lost.

Originally, Jon Hamm had that role secured, but his contract with Mad Men he allegedly prohibited her from participating in that film, according to Page Six. Thus, the role ended up in the hands of his friend and co-star in Dangerous attraction, Ben Affleck.

Of course, it was all for the better. Garth ended up being iconic as another Kelly: Kelly Taylor from BeverlyHills, 90210. When Thiesen finished playing Kapowski, he joined the cast of 90210 as Valerie Malone and achieved her own place in the history of the series. Unfortunately, the two actresses ended up having an altercation.

eleven.

Mel Gibson could have been Marvel’s Odin, instead of Anthony Hopkins.

Gibson and Hopkins worked together on The Bounty Mutiny (1984), in 1984, and they became friends. And, over time, they ended up competing for the role of the Norse god Odin in the MCU.

12.

Reese Witherspoon could have been Peggy Dodd in the movie The master from 2012.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson revealed on the podcast WTF with Mark Maron that they considered Reese Witherspoon to play Peggy Dodd. Witherspoon did nothing but root for Amy Adams when she eventually ended up with the role, which earned her Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.

13.

Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston became friends due to how often they compete for the same roles.

“We always saw each other at the same auditions and became really good friends as a result,” Hiddleston said of Cox. “So we’d walk out of auditions and say, ‘Do you want to go get something to eat? Let’s go get a burger.'” Cox was considered for the MCU’s Loki, but would later join as Matt Murdock in Daredevil.

14.

Anne Hathaway was originally shortlisted to play Tiffany Maxwell in The good side of things.

Jennifer Lawrence was so good in this role that you might be surprised to learn that it initially went to Anne Hathaway. Hathaway dropped out of the project due to “creative differences” with director David O. Russell

fifteen.

Lucas Hedges frequently faced Timothée Chalamet, for example for the role of Tom in Interstellar.

Gwyneth Paltrow also auditioned for the role of Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park.

The two ladies, plus Helen Hunt, auditioned for the role that ended up with Dern. “I’m a lucky girl,” she commented on her experience.

17.

James Garner and Paul Newman competed for the role of the oldest Noah in Diary of a passion.

Both actors are lifelong friends and have worked together here and there for decades. Entertainment Tonight also reports that George Clooney was considered for the role of the younger Noah before Ryan Gosling landed the part.

18.

Liam Neeson was originally considered for the role of President Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln, for which Daniel Day-Lewis won the Oscar.

While Daniel Day-Lewis is known to have been sought after for this role for a long time, during a certain period in which he was not connected with the project, his friend Liam Neeson was considered. In the end, when it came time for a reading, Neeson was not in the best mood to begin the project, barely two months after the death of his wife, Natasha Richardson. Neeson ended by praising Day-Lewis’s performance in this Oscar-winning film.

19.

Gwen Stefani is friends with Angelina Jolie and even competed against her for the leading role in Mr and Mrs smith.

“It was something between Angelina Jolie and me,” he admitted in an interview with fashion. “And I was like, ‘Oh great. I have a chance here.'”

twenty.

And finally, Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig competed for the role of James Bond.

Both Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig were considered for the role of James Bond once Pierce Brosnan decided it was time to end his era. However, Jackman was committed to his role as Wolverine in X Men, leaving the role to Craig. Jackman would still be up for playing that role, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Do you think that in any of these films they made the wrong decision? Say it in the comments!

This post was translated from English.

