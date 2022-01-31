Abs in sight of Jennifer Lopez with a message to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is promoting her new film “Marry Me”, and took the opportunity to dazzle her fans with a very risky look, while highlighting her romantic side by wearing a jewel that her partner, Ben Affleck, gave her on her 52nd birthday.

The interpreter of “Pa’ Ti” posted on her Instagram account a series of photos where she showed the choice of outfit of the day. However, one of the most outstanding elements in her photos was a necklace with gold charms that forms the word BEN together with a set of Bvlgari jewelry valued at more than 130,000 dollars.

This necklace was the first gift that Ben gave Jennifer when they resumed their relationship in 2021, while enjoying a romantic trip on the coast of France. Although the necklace has caught the attention of her fans, it is inevitable not to admire the artist’s abs, since she chose a look that was focused on highlighting this area of ​​her body.

The outfit of La Diva del Bronx was composed of a black leather jacket, with shoulder pads and wide lapels, by Et Ochs, which she combined with the top part of a black leather bikini, with crossed straps, draped in the center and tied at the neck. Ami’s halter type. This bikini exposed the singer’s toned abdomen, a product of her perseverance in the gym and her good nutrition. To complement her look, JLo chose high-waisted white silk paper bag pants.

“With or without a jacket?”, she titled her publication, hoping that her fans would help her decide. A large number of responses flooded the comments on the publication, although most praised the singer’s figure, indicating that with or without a jacket it looks really spectacular.

Recently, Jennifer López lit up social networks by posting a video where she shares with her fans some of her secrets to maintaining a steel abdomen, strong arms and toned legs. The video managed to get more than 8.7 million views in less than 48 hours.

One of the exercises that stands out in JLo’s sports routine is the leg lift: it consists of lying on your back and placing your legs extended, then they rise together for two seconds and go down without touching the ground. JLo repeats this exercise 20 times, while exerting pressure on the abdomen area when going up and down.





The next exercise that Jennifer Lopez performs is to lift weights with dumbbells to strengthen her arms. The singer raises the weight of the dumbbells to the chest area while bending the elbows. She does 15 repetitions of this exercise.

To work out her back and get rid of the creases in the back of her body, Jennifer Lopez raises her arms with heavier dumbbells and draws them into an “L” shape, then closes the exercise toward her head until she returns to the top. start point.