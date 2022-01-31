A hacked Game Boy camera takes spectacular photos

Screenshot : Conorsev via YouTube

not the first hack nor will it probably be the last we see of the accessory known as the Game Boy Camera, but without a doubt, it is the most spectacular how many we have seen.

The genius behind hack It is none other than the youtuber and car enthusiast Conor Merrigan, who wondered about the possibilities of the accessory applied to the real world, how would it go on camera?

For those who don’t remember, the original Game Boy Camera was released in 1998 and had an optional accessory (the Game Boy Printer) that allowed users to print images captured with the system. In fact, at the time, it was the only way to get a copy of those system images. The Game Boy Camera took images in “color” (four shades of gray scale) at 128 x 112 pixels and over the years it has become a cult piece for lovers of “retro”.

Thus , what Merrigan did was use a 3D printed adapter to attach a Canon DSLR lens to the camera while sharing the process on his YouTube channel. With this, the youtuber achieved more zoom for better long-range shots over the standard wide-angle lens, which makes it better for capturing content. like the car races. Along with a special adapter to take photos from the Game Boy and transfer them to a computer, the team was ready. .

The litmus test came a few days later, when he took his modified Game Boy Camera to the race track to capture footage. Some photographs that have the enchantment retro of the Game Boy, with pixels that remind us of past times like video games not so long ago .

By the way, Merrigan has been posting the photos on Instagram under the name of @conorsev07, where he regularly shares content about his passion for cars . [Petapixel]