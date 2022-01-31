6 Ariana Grande Looks That Are Unbeatable

Ariana Grande is the type of girl who attaches great importance to her looks, throughout her career she has experimented with different styles that simply captured the hearts and eyes of the public.

Ariana Grande is one of the most important girls in music, currently she has taken over the popularity charts thanks to her catchy songs with rhythms that invite you to dance and have a good time.

We cannot deny that the former Nickelodeon star is a artist that always sets fashion for all girls (as Belinda would say) including her style is replicated by girls and boys who love and follow his career closely.

She popularized hundreds of trends that are still a classic, how to forget the high and long pigtails? Or the knee-high boots with towering platforms, or the matching ensembles. Ariana Grande it is certainly the singer What should you follow if you love fashion.

Next, we will show you 6 looks of Ariana Grande that left us speechless and that have become iconic outfits that will never go out of style. What is your outfits favorite of the interpreter of ‘Positions’?

ARIANA GRANDE LOOKS THAT LEFT A MARK IN OUR HEARTS

1.Casual

Even if Ariana Grande has dazzled us with incredible outfits From princess to the red carpets of the music industry’s biggest awards, she’s no slouch when it comes to laid-back outfits.

The combination that cannot be missing in the outfits The star’s favorites are a crop top in a basic color, high-waisted jeans, socks and comfortable sandals. What do you think of this outfits?

2. Red carpet

Ariana Grande She is a singer who always attracts attention when she goes through the red carpets, for some years she has been in love with ampones dresses and with a lot of volume.

One of the dresses What made us scream the most was the iconic gray that made her look like royalty. is it on your list outfits favourites?

3.Positions

During the ‘Positions’ musical era, Ariana Grande showed us a different side with outfits more mature, although it never lost that stamp that has characterized it so much.

In the official video of the song, the fans fell in love with outfits of colors such as black and white that combined perfectly with the theme of the clip.

4.Vera Wang

The designer is one of the favorites of the singer originally from the city of Boca Raton in Florida, so it was not a surprise when she attended the Met Gala with look by Vera Wang.

At the party organized by the Institute of Design, Ariana Grande She wore a beautiful dress inspired by the painting of the Last Judgment by Michelangelo.

5.Rain On Me

For the collaboration from Ariana Grande with Lady Gaga in the song ‘Rain On Me’, the star introduced outfits in the purple color ranges.

One of the outfits who took the singer from ‘POV’ stole the hearts of fans with its fantasy style and lilac color that suited the video.

6. Don’t Call Me Angel

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus Y King’s wool collaborated for one of the songs of the official soundtrack of the movie ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

One of the outfits what did you use Ariana Grande during the video clip he turned her into an angel, the singer complemented his outfits with a shiny choker and huge wings.

