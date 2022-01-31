5 Facts You Didn’t Know About Elon Musk

Investors and fans of Elon Musk can get a glimpse into his life with an upcoming HBO miniseries about the early days of SpaceX.

Here are five facts you may not know about Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX.

5 interesting facts about Elon Musk

1. Musk doesn’t like Facebook

Musk has spoken out against Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) on several occasions.

He removed the Facebook pages of Tesla and SpaceX, but has maintained both companies’ pages on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

“It is not a political statement and I did not do it because someone dared me to do it. I just don’t like Facebook. It makes my hair stand on end. I’m sorry,” he said.

Musk tweeted in 2018 that he had deleted his Facebook, calling it “pathetic” and even added the hashtag #deleteFacebook.

2. Musk likes Twitter

Although not a fan of Facebook, Musk likes to use Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Musk said he spends much less time on Twitter than people think.

“Some people use their hair to express themselves; I use Twitter,” he said.

A study of Exness shows Musk as the most active CEO on Twitter. He has tweeted 3,266 times in a 12-month period.

Tesla’s performance has been followed in the study. On days when Musk tweets more than 20 times, Tesla shares see an average gain of 1.1%.

3. Musk as Tony Stark

Musk served as inspiration for the portrayal of Tony Stark by Robert Downey Jr. in the films of Hombre de Hierro.

Tony Stark was created in the comics, but Downey Jr. based his portrayal of businessman Stark on Musk.

Musk made a cameo in Iron Man 2, which was his first acting role. Musk also played himself in episodes of The Big Bang Theory Y Young Sheldon. And his voice has appeared in The Simpsons, South Park Y Rick and Morty.

4. Musk loves video games.

Among the not so well known facts about Elon Musk is the information that he is an avid video game player.

When he was 12 years old, Musk sold a game company he founded called Blastar for $500.

Musk has said that his favorite games are Deus Ex, Fallout Y Bioshock.

5. Tesla close to bankruptcy

Musk recently revealed on Twitter that Tesla was close to bankruptcy before the release of its Model 3.

From mid-2017 to mid-2019, Musk said the company experienced “production and logistics hell.”

The company was one month away from bankruptcy and Musk said he put up the last of his own money, even though he thought the company would fail.

“It was either that or certain death for Tesla.”

6. Gift data

Musk has had several encounters with the world of cannabis and psychedelics, such as when tweeted about the legality of marijuana, or when recognized the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, or when he had to apologize for smoking a joint with Joe Rogan.

