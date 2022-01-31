3 NETFLIX movies based on real events

Within the catalog of Netflix There are great movies that are inspired by real events, some by the atrocity of the crimes, while others are epic stories that changed the lives of hundreds of people. We took on the task of selecting the top 3 movies based on real facts that you can enjoy from now on in the red giant of streaming that seeks to continue as the number one platform worldwide.

These 3 films address great stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat and will leave you with a great lesson due to the rawness of the scenes and what they convey. They are all available at Netflix so that you can enjoy them whenever you want from the comfort of your home and find out why they were so awarded in their respective premieres in movie theaters.

Blood Sweat and glory

If you think that a movie based on real events tells boring episodes of history, you couldn’t be more wrong, to show “Blood Sweat and glory“, the film that brings together the talent of Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie telling the story of 3 bodybuilders whose ambitions go beyond their pockets and force them to commit many crazy things that lead them to live one of the most crazy that Hollywood has given.

Blood Sweat and Glory is truly a gem that you can’t miss anymore now that New Year’s resolutions are at their peak, if you like exercise and crime movies, this film is everything you were looking for and even more, based on a true story that you will find in the catalog of Netflix.

The impossible

The impossible It is already a classic of cinema based on real events, the story of the Tsunami that devastated the beaches of Thailand is told in an epic and moving way in this film that won multiple awards when it was released and that you can enjoy in Netflix.

This film released in 2012, has a luxury cast headed by Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland, Fani Hernandez, Samuel Josli, who give memorable performances that will surely make you shed some tears and, added to the excellent effects with which it was done, it becomes an unmissable work.

explicit lyrics

This iconic story based on real events, surprised locals and strangers, the tape that tells the rise to glory of the NWO group, which marked the history of rap forever. In this film it was possible to amalgamate various elements that go into a film that reached the highest standards of demand in the industry, The story of the rapper and founder of NWO, Eazy E will make you shudder and without a doubt you should not miss it in Netflix.

explicit lyrics It is the clear reflection of how things can go very wrong even if you are on top of the world and you do not know what to do with everything that this entails, it is a film that will soon become a cult and that you can enjoy on Netflix, although you We recommend that you do not do it as a family because it contains a lot of explicit material.