10 great film premieres that you can only see on Movistar + | Entertainment

Cinema at Movistar+ will stand out this year with the big favorites at the Goya Awards, the most eagerly-awaited international films and with the retransmission, once again, of the Oscars.

Regarding 2021, big blockbusters like Mortal Kombat, Warren File: Forced by the devil or Godzilla vs. Kong were included in the platform. in this report We highlight the last title included in Movistar + in December 2021 and the next ones to be added for this 2022.

Viewers will be able to watch movies like the good boss (record number of nominations at the Goya Awards with 20 and winner at the Forqué Awards with the awards for Best Film and Best Actor for Javier Bardem), maixabel (14 nominations at the Goya and Forqué Award for Best Actress to Blanca Portillo) and Mediterranean (seven nominations).

In 2022 we include the ninth installment of Fast & Furious and movies like Weather (by M. Night Shyamalan). Long-awaited premieres will arrive later, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ghostbusters: after life Y Venom: there will be slaughter.

And one more year, Movistar+ will broadcast the gala of the Oscars of the Hollywood Film Academy in the early hours of Sunday March 27 to 28.

Index with the premieres that you will be able to see on Movistar+:

The Warren File: Bound by the Devil

Again we find Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the role of the Warrens. The plot of The Warren File: Bound by the Devil begins on July 18, 1981, when Ed and Lorraine go to record the exorcism of a boy named David Glatzel. It tells a chilling story of terror and murder that shocked even the Warren investigators themselves.

It is the first time in US history that a murder suspect has used demonic possession as self-defense. It is now available and you can see it from the following link.

Fast & Furious 9

In this new installment of the masterful Fast and Furious saga, a seemingly calm and familiar Dom Toretto must again face the sins of the past if he wants to save those he loves most. Together with their usual team, they must prevent the plans of the villain, Jakob, Dom’s forgotten brother, starring John Cena.

The action spans the globe, from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the crowded streets of Tbilisi. Too We will see the return of Han, a character who died in Full Throttle: Tokyo Race.

Until January 28 we will not be able to see it on Movistar +.

Mediterranean

This film narrates the complex journey undertaken in September 2015 by two lifeguards from Badalona, ​​Óscar Camps and Gerard Canals, after seeing the terrible photograph of little Aylan Kurdi lying lifeless on the shores of the Mediterranean. It stars Eduard Fernández, Dani Rovira, Anna Castillo, Sergi López, Àlex Monner and Melika Foroutan.

One of the great favorites at the Goya 2022, for which he has accumulated seven nominations: film, actor (Eduard Fernández), photography, music, song, effects and production. From February 4 we can see it on the platform.

In the words of Oscar Camps, “nobody was going there except backpackers and volunteers who were alarmed at what was happening.”

Josephine

On Wednesday, February 8, we will also have the film available on Movistar+ Josefina, nominated for three Goya. It narrates the life of Juan, a prison official who meets Berta at the bus stop, a mother who goes every Sunday to visit her son who is in prison. This will pretend to be the father of another prisoner: Josefina. And until then we can read.

What we can tell you is that Javier Marco, winner of the Goya for best short in 2021 for A la cara, makes his feature film directing debut with this simple but sad film that, in Javier’s own words, “It talks about the meeting of two human beings in need of love, affection and companionship, a shoulder to laugh or cry on”.

With Emma Suárez and Roberto Álamo as protagonists, the film promises to be a success.

the good boss

The absolute record of the Goya awards that year is undoubtedly for this film: 20 nominations and winner of the Forqué awards with the awards for Best Film and Best Actor for Javier Bardem.

Blanco, the boss of a scales company and played by Bardem, awaits the visit of a commission on which the obtaining of a local award for Business Excellence depends.

However, everything turns against him and he will have to be the one who tries to solve the problems, with his very particular sense of justice, order and decorum, crossing all imaginable lines.

We will have to wait to see it on Movistar +. At the moment we only know that it will be available in February. What we still do not know is if we will be able to enjoy it before the Goya ceremony and assess whether or not it really deserves all the praise they are receiving.

maixabel

On the other hand, we find Maixabel, available from Friday, February 11, and who tells us a story full of drama. Nominated for 14 Goya Awards 2022 and eight Feroz, Maixabel is the true story of the widow of socialist politician Juan María Jáuregui, assassinated by ETA, who agrees to meet face to face with the people who ended her husband’s life.

Directed by Icíar Bollaín and starring Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar, this film is positioned as the favorite of this edition of the Goya 2022.

In the words of its own director, this film narrates “the consequences and the human cost of violence, especially for those who suffer it, but also for those who exercise it and for the entire society that harbors it”.

Wrong Turn: Path to Hell

we met before the reboot of the Km. 666 saga, written by the screenwriter of the first film, Alan B. McElroy. Six friends from New York take a trip down the Appalachian Trail, and inadvertently fall prey to a feral cult known as The Foundation, a community of people who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years.

This film, released in 2021, we can enjoy it on February 12 on Movistar +.

blood issue

Matt Damon stars in this dramatic thriller about a father trying to save his daughter from conviction for murder, which he claims not to have committed, in a country that is completely unknown to you, Marseille. Damon plays Bill Baker, an oil rig operator from Oklahoma, constantly traveling to see his doomed daughter.

The young woman, who has been in jail for five years, is convinced that there is new evidence that could exculpate her and, given the lawyer’s refusal to investigate the fact, it will be Bill who is in charge of doing it. We will have it available on February 18 and we can find out if your daughter is finally telling the truth or lying.

It is an action film that, in the words of McCarthy, its director, “addresses our longing to be loved and needed”, “a story of liberation that shakes the shackles of shame and guilt that keep us rooted in one place”.

Weather

The director of The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan, returns to the scene with a truly dark drama that adapts the well-known graphic novel Sand Castle, by Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters.

In it, we will meet a family that travels to a paradisiacal island to spend a vacation when they discover that, after visiting one of its beaches, each of its members begins to suffer terrible consequences for being there.

This journey through time is starred by a cast led by Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie and Eliza Scanlen. We will have to wait until February 25 to be able to discover the mysteries of that beach.

The theft of the century

Movistar+ is going to bring us this comedic thriller that tells the story of the most surreal robbery in the history of Argentina: the robbery perpetrated on Banco Río in 2006 at the hands of amateur criminals with toy guns.

The film, starring Guillermo Francella and Diego Peretti, places the action in January 2005. A professor named Fernando plans to hit a bank. To get it and not die trying, enlist the help of Mario, a veteran swindler.

Nominated for best actor at the Platino Awards (Diego Peretti), the film reproduces the bizarre robbery in great detail Thanks to the collaboration as co-writer of Fernando Araujo (ideologue and leader of the assault in reality). On February 27 we can enjoy it on the platform.

And two months after the expected Goya 2022, Movistar+, like every year, will broadcast the Oscars live. The 93rd edition of the awards will be held this year on April 26 at 02:00 Spanish time at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Retransmission It will be carried out through channel #0 of Movistar included in any Movistar convergent rate and in the Movistar+ Lite streaming platform.

At the moment the possible nominees are a mystery, although many bets speak of a clear presence in the film awards such as The Power of the Dog, the new film by Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which could lead Netflix or Spencer to stardom again. by Pablo Larraín, with Kristen Stewart as the protagonist.

We also highlight the Spanish Parallel Mothers by Pedro Almodóvar, with which it seems that Penélope Cruz could get a nomination.