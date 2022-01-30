Ye said that Kim Kardashian prevented him from entering his house – El Financiero

The singer kanye-west, now under the name of ‘Ye‘, couldn’t get into Kim Kardashian’s house this week to see their children Due to the presence of the current partner of his ex-wife, comedian Pete Davidson, because he was retained by the security personnel.

The rapper told the anecdote to Hollywood Unlocked after her eldest daughter North asked her to accompany her to her room to show her something. “When I went to pick up my kids from school, security stopped me at the gate. At that time security was between me and my children and that is what was not going to happen. I didn’t want to argue about it, so I relaxed, took my kids to school and then took them back.” Entertainment Tonight.

Part of West’s annoyance is that he agreed to joint custody of their four children with Kardashian and she didn’t tell him about the restrictions. “I’m the richest black man and North’s father and security was able to stop him from going into the room with my daughter and that was undefined. And I heard that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to”, he added.

Because of this, she called her cousins ​​so that, as women, they could speak with the socialite. “They can go on SNL (Saturday Night Live) and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media, They can plant stories, about who I’m dating and whatever you want to do. They can block deals, they can do all that kind of stuff, but I can tell you up front, don’t play with my children. How you gonna take me to SNL and kiss the guy you’re dating right in front of me?”, he assured.

In the last hours, the name of Pete Davidson also became relevant because leaked part of the single entitled My Life Was Never Eazy, where Kanye shares his voice with another rapper, The Game. In a fragment of the topic, which was uploaded to social networks, West directly mentions the current partner of Kim Kardashian. “God saved me from the accident just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass,” he sings. The song is about to be officially released.