Xiaomi offers, second sales of the year

Like every week we bring you a compilation of the best deals on Xiaomi products. Until next day 30, AliExpress has a special promotion dedicated to Xiaomi in which we can find the latest models presented by Redmi.

This week we highlight the offers of these Xiaomi products:

Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S It can already be found with a promotional price on AliExpress from the 225 euros thanks to the code SBDXM30. The cheapest model of the new Note 11 series to have a 108MP sensor. In addition, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G96.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 It is the cheapest model of the new Xiaomi mid-range. A model powered by MediaTek Helio G96 with 5000mAh battery and 50MP main sensor. You can find it with a promotional price on AliExpress from the 155 euros thanks to the code SBDXM30.

XiaomiPad 5

The new Xiaomi tablet that we have had the opportunity to test has reached the global market, becoming a success in sales. A model that we can acquire in its most complete configuration of 6/256GB for €351 on AliExpress, thanks to the code SDPAD39.

My Smart TV P1

The latest range of smart TVs that Xiaomi has added to its international catalog is at its lowest since Spain. A model that is in size from 32″ to 55″ and that is found with promotional price from €161 thanks to Xiaomi days of aliexpress until this Sunday.

All the named sellers are of our trust, however we recommend you always check the evaluations of other buyers and make your purchases by secure means such as PayPal to avoid problems. If you are looking for something in question you can ask us at our help chat . All these offers and more are available at Xiaomi Bargains .

Prices and availability of products may change after publication.

