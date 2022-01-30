WWE 2k22 premieres new trailer

2k posted a new trailer for the video game WWE 2K22 in which more characters and action in the ring appear. In the video, which you can see at the top, we see the graphics refinement, one of the strengths of this new installment.

WWE 2K22 with Mistery King on the cover to celebrate his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. A world-renowned icon, Rey Mysterio is synonymous with the Mexican wrestling tradition – fast-paced action, incredible aerial moves and masked competitors – and paved the way for many agile, high-flying Superstars. The highly decorated, high-flying wrestler has held multiple championships throughout his storied career, performing in his own signature style and donning an array of colorful and iconic masks, proving that “The Ultimate Underdog” strikes differently. WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is available to pre-order now.

2K will release additional communications on WWE 2K22 in the coming weeks, including more detailed information on modes, specific game features, Superstar roster and much more. For more information on WWE 2K22, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram, or subscribe on YouTube.

