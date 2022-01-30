Why won’t regular season results be repeated in the Conference Finals?

The Bengals dramatically beat Kansas City, while San Francisco swept both of their matchups with the Rams

The Conference Finals The NFL presents us with a strange scenario in which both matchups will be rematches of the regular season.

Interestingly, the winning teams in the games of regular season They do not come out as favorites in this instance since both will play as visitors, but in case of winning we could not call it a surprise either.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the last play of the game. Getty Images

By the way he leaned Divisional Round towards the visitors with a 3-1 record, we may not see the consummation of these sweeps on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on the final play of their Week 17 matchup with an Evan McPherson field goal as time expired.

That afternoon the quarterback of Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, including three to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who set a rookie record with 266 receiving yards.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

Expecting a similar performance from both is unlikely and not just on a hunch, rather it is a statistical issue. Since 2018, Kansas City is 5-1 against teams that previously beat them in the regular season and the only time they were swept was in 2018, when they fell to the eventual champion New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

That loss to the Patriots is the only one he has suffered Kansas City at home in playoff games since patrick mahomes is their starting quarterback, so the Bengals Not only do they face a team that has known how to adjust against an opponent after a previous loss, but they also have a quarterback who usually has a high level in the postseason in Mahomes, who has only thrown one interception in this instance at home.

The chiefs opened as 7-point bookmakers favorites after their incredible win over the explosive Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.





Buffalo took the lead twice in the last two minutes, the last time with 13 seconds left, however, Mahomes he found a way downfield to put his team in position to attempt the tying field goal and then, in overtime, led the game-winning drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

It is true that the Bengals They still have a lot to say, but it’s not like they showed that explosive level of their previous duel against the chiefs in his two playoff appearances.

In the Wild Card Round against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati had to wait until Derek Carr blundered by throwing an interception in the red zone with 17 seconds left the following week against the Tennessee Titans, the Bengals they could only score one touchdown and showed their dependence on chase.

Forecast: Victory for the chiefs, 31-21, to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl.

In the National Conference the situation is different because they are two divisional rivals, who face each other twice a year, duels in which the San Francisco 49ers they not only swept Los Angeles Rams, but now have six consecutive wins in the series.

The San Francisco 49ers swept the Los Angeles Rams in the regular season. Getty Images

With these antecedents it would be logical to expect one more triumph from the Niners, but it’s not that simple.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Since the 1970 merger between the AFL and NFL, there have been 22 previous matchups in which a team came in with two wins in regular season over its rival, on 14 occasions the sweep has been finalized (the last time in 2017 with the New Orleans Saints beating the Carolina Panthers), but on eight occasions it was the team that had lost the two previous confrontations that ended up taking the victory and the most recent case was last year with the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Saints.

The rams they also have the home-field factor in their favor, of their two previous meetings, the closest was the one played at SoFi Stadium in Week 18 that was decided by a field goal by Robbie Gould in overtime and an interception from matthew stafford in the later series.

In that match, the 49ers they were risking their lives to advance to the playoffs and the rams not only did they have their place assured, but they already knew that they had secured the division title due to the loss suffered by the Arizona Cardinals, with those who competed for the top of the NFC West, against the Seattle Seahawks, so we cannot rule out that The Angels He was nursing an injury at this point.

2 Related

Despite its ups and downs during the regular season, the rams have had a sustained rise in recent weeks and Stafford he’s been perfect in the playoffs, with four touchdown passes for no interceptions, plus the defense has five sacks, so let’s expect constant pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo, which has not been characterized by launching efficiently recently.

Perhaps the biggest factor to consider is the health of the team’s wide receiver/running back. Niners, Deebo Samuel, who injured his thigh on his last carry against the Green Bay Packers last week, a muscle injury that limits the most dangerous weapon on offense could force San Francisco to rely on the arm of a quarterback who has completed 27 of 44 passes with two interceptions in the postseason.

Forecast: Triumph for the rams, 34-20.