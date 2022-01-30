why Keanu Reeves’ long-awaited sequel is (almost) doomed to never be made

When it was released in 2005, ‘Constantine’ was not a film that excited critics or audiences. Everything pointed to the adventures of Keanu Reeves as the DC paranormal detective they were going to stay in a single installment. However, years later there began to be talk of a possible continuation that I am very much afraid of. seems doomed never to be done.

It was in 2011 when Francis Lawrencedirector of the first part, who admitted that he would love to make a sequel that was “really dark and scary“, since ‘Constantine’ was limited by the need to achieve a PG-13 age rating in the United States. However, Lawrence ended up signing for the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise, directing the last three films of the series. same.

straying from the path

Meanwhile, it became clear that Warner had other plans for the character, as it was first announced that William of the Bull I was going to make a ‘Justice League Dark’ movie with the character of John Constantine in the lead. The project did not take off and Warner opted in 2014 for a television series starring matt ryan, but it did not catch on in audiences and was canceled after a single season. Of course, later he would take up the character in the animated film ‘The Dark Justice League’ and in the series ‘Legends of Tomorrow’.

In 2014 it was also when it took place Reeves’ career relaunch thanks to the success of ‘John Wick’, although in Hollywood it still took a little longer to start seeing the actor with different eyes, who waited until 2019 to affirm that he was interested in retaking the character of John Constantine.

It didn’t take long for a little more noise to be made about it, as Lawrence commented months later that he was also still interested, but it was at the end of 2020 when all the alarms went off after a message from the actor Peter Stormare announcing that ‘Constantine 2’ was underway. It was a somewhat strange confirmation, but the truth is that no one denied it either.

The first news against him came in February of last year, because we learned then that JJ Abrams was preparing for HBO Max a series about John Constantine much darker than previous adaptations. There was always the possibility of having different versions -after all, the ‘The Flash’ series is still on the air and Ezra Miller he’s been DC’s speedster on the big screen for years – but that didn’t sound likely.





The last cold water jug It arrived at the end of last year, as Reeves stated that he had tried repeatedly without getting the project off the ground. Unfortunately, the failure of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ does not invite us to be optimistic about the possibility that Warner can change his mind regarding ‘Constantine 2’…