Why Jermall Charlo is one of Eddy Reynoso’s favorite rivals for Canelo

Jermall Charlo is one of Eddy Reynoso’s favorite candidates to challenge Canelo (Photo: Instagram/@futureofboxing)

Just over two months after having established himself as the undisputed monarch at 168 pounds, Saúl Álvarez has not defined which rivals he will face for 2022. Among the objectives that Eddy Reynoso has disclosed is the incursion of his pupil in the 200 pounds. However, in the absence of confirmation of said duel and the consideration of other competent boxers, the leader of the Canelo Team highlighted Jermall Charlo as one of your candidates favorites for a brawl.

During a brief appearance before the media, the son of Chepo Reynoso was questioned about the rivals that Canelo Álvarez could face. Among the names he mentioned were David Benavidez, Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, as well as Jermall Charlo And till Gennady Golovkin. However, he assured that the most attractive fight would be against the American.

“A fight with Charlo I think is a fight with more media coverage, because Charlo is a fighter who sells more and is sought after by more people and I think it would be a more attractive fight”declared in a video broadcast on the YouTube channel of FightHub TV. With his words, the possibility could open up for the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world to face one of the fighters who have been most acclaimed by his detractors to test his consolidated skills over 17 years.

After having won the undisputed title at 168 pounds, Canelo Álvarez has not defined his future for 2022 (Photo: Caroline Brehman/EFE)

Jermall Charlo is a boxer originally from Texas, United States, whose natural weight is 160 pounds, i.e. middleweight. He currently holds an undefeated record of 32 fights and has given 22 knockouts in his professional career. In 2018 he won the title endorsed by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in that category and, since then, he has managed to make five successful defenses.

According to the ranking made by the specialized media ESPNthe Texan occupies the first position of the best boxers in the weight. This positioning is relevant, since it is located by above Gennady Golovkinwho is in second place, as well as Jaime Munguía, an undefeated boxer who is in fifth place.

Despite his good record at middleweight, there is one condition that the Canelo Team would impose to carry out the brawl. If Charlo agreed to start a fight against Saúl Álvarez, this should be held at super middleweight, a division notably dominated by him. And it is that on various occasions Eddy Reynoso has confirmed the his pupil’s refusal to lose more than 168 pounds.

Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu are also candidates for Canelo’s fights in 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@ilungamakabu.official/@canelo – Twitter@Power987Sport)

Without a decision made, already days after Cinnamon begin his training to show up again in a fight in May 2022, the best pound for pound received a couple of offers that would distract him from facing the WBC cruiserweight champion. According to sources consulted by ESPNtwo promoters put on the table the names of three rivals who promise lucrative fights.

In the first instance, Al Haymon, of PBC, would have proposed fight against Jermall Charlo. The fight would be at 168 pounds, but Álvarez would be willing to expose his undisputed championship. The second offer came from Matchroom Boxing, as Eddie Hearn considered the return of Cinnamon to light heavyweight for face Dmitry Bivol for the World Boxing Association (WBA) title, as well ashe third chapter of the saga against GGG in super middle

In addition to those two options, Cinnamon I would still be in the position of challenge the winner of the fight between Thabiso Mchunu and Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight crown. The enormous range of options, as well as the imminent end of January, could be the reason for the Canelo Team to officially communicate in the coming days what the next step in the Guadalajara race would be.

KEEP READING:

Who is Sofía Álvarez, the Mexican who will play with Valencia in the Spanish League

“I’m bigger and faster”: Jake Paul threw a new dart at Canelo Álvarez

Canelo vs Golovkin III: the possibility for the trilogy was opened in September 2022