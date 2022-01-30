WHO urges to combat inequity on World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

This Sunday, January 30, 2022, World Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, the World Health Organization (WHO) urges member states to combat the inequity linked to 20 neglected tropical diseases that can be prevented and treated, but to date remain a threat that plagues 1.5 billion people in the world’s poorest communities.

This day opens the opportunity to give renewed impetus to the work aimed at ending the ailments caused by these 20 diseases caused by various pathogens (viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins), adds the WHO, calling for more attention to the millions of people who have little or no access to prevention, treatment and care services.

Some Neglected Tropical Diseases most common are:

Hookworm: It is a condition caused by a type of nematode that enters the skin and lodges in the small intestine.

Ascariasis: It is an infection generated by a parasite (ascaris) that lodges in the small intestine, causing nutritional deficiencies and intestinal obstruction.

Dengue: It is one of the best known viral diseases, especially in tropical and subtropical areas, which is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Dracunculiasis: parasitic infection that manifests itself in regions of Africa that do not have access to drinking water.

Cysticercosis: infection caused by tapeworms (parasites) that affects the brain, muscles, and other tissues.

Elephantiasis: tropical parasitic disease that affects the lymph nodes and lymphatic vessels.

Chagas disease: It is an infectious disease caused by a parasite found in the feces of the kissing bug.

Schistosomiasis: disease caused by parasitic freshwater worms found in some tropical and subtropical countries.

Fascioliasis: infection caused by parasitic worms found in drinking water or edible plants.

leprosya: Curable chronic infectious disease that causes skin lesions and nerve damage.

Leishmaniasis: infection caused by the Leishmania parasite and transmitted by the sandfly mosquito.

Onchocerciasis: tropical parasitic disease that affects the skin and eyes.

Yaws: Chronic bacterial infection that affects the skin, bones, and cartilage.

Rage: deadly virus that is transmitted to people through saliva, by the bite of infected animals.

trachoma: bacterial infection that affects the eyes.

Buruli ulcer: exotic disease caused by bacterial infection of the skin and soft tissue.