Who is Sofía Álvarez, the Mexican who will play with Valencia in the Spanish League

Álvarez was confirmed as the new reinforcement of the Women’s Valencia of the Iberdrola League (Photo: Twitter/@VCF_Femenino)

The projection of the Liga MX Femenil in the world has increased notably in recent years. So much so, that it has begun to become a hotbed for players of sufficient quality to try their luck in European football. In good news for national football, the Valencia of the Iberdrola League confirmed the signing of Sofia Alvarez, talented defender who made the jump from the Querétaro White Roosters and will become the fourth Mexican to play matches in the current season of the circuit.

Through their official social networks, the Valencianists documented the arrival of the soccer player from Queretaro to Iberian lands. In a statement, they reported that He will be part of the team’s squad, at least, until June 30, 2022. However, should her performance be convincing, the link between the club and the player It could be extended for one more season.

Born in Querétaro, Álvarez Tostado Macin He showed interest and talent in soccer from an early age. Her first experiences in teams were with a Pachuca subsidiary, although her abilities led her towards professionalization. It was so that she joined the representative in the Liga MX Femenil of her home state for the Apertura 2018 tournament. Since then it began to consolidate itself as one of the players with more participation.

His link with Valencia will last, at least, until June 30, 2022 with the possibility of extending the link for one more season (Photo: valenciacf.com)

Since her foray into the professional field with Querétaro FC Femenil, she managed to play 105 matches across eight tournaments. During his career in Mexican soccer he also managed to register 8 touchdowns. Despite being a defender, she has an impeccable record, since he only received a warning card against himas well as no expulsion.

Despite his departure to European soccer, he was still able to play minutes in the Grita México Clausura 2022. His last participation with the Queretaro team was on Saturday January 15in a match corresponding to matchday 2. On that occasion, he held the position of central defense, in the company of Alondra Camargo, but his team fell by two goals to zero against Tuzas de Pachuca at the Corregidora Stadium.

On Saturday, January 22, the player confirmed her departure from the institution that gave her the opportunity to become a professional. “I close the chapter in the Querétaro Club, but I take great moments and I feel proud of what we have built. I want you to know that today you are part of my history (…) I am leaving after fulfilling the dream of playing in my city, but fulfilling another, which is represent Querétaro wherever he goes”reads his verified Instagram account.

Sofía Álvarez has already trained with the Valencia team (Photo: Twitter/@VCF_Femenino)

For its part, the Valencia board defined her as a player versatile, capable of occupying the entire right lane, from defense to attack. They also highlighted that qualities such as speed, forcefulness and success in making quick decisions make it one of the best reinforcements for the sports entity during the winter market.

“I arrive with a lot of desire to enjoy this new experience but, above all, to be able to contribute and add to the team with my football. Valencia CF is one of the biggest clubs, I am very happy and eager to face this new challenge. Now it’s my turn to give my best on the pitch”, he declared upon his arrival in Spain.

With the signing sofia alvarez will be added to the list of players who are already part of a team in the Spanish League as Kenti Roblesfrom Real Madrid; Pamela Tajonar, goalkeeper for Villarreal CF; as well as Itzel GonzalezSevilla goalkeeper. In the list of Liga MX Femenil players who have jumped to European soccer there are also Rubí Soto, Cecilia Santiago and Estefanía Fuentes.

