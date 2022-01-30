Which Disney villain should get a new movie? Emma Stone thinks

Emma Stone He is the great protagonist of the last film of Disney that has reached the movie theaters. The actress has given life to ‘cruella’directed by Craig Gillespie and the first reviews have been positive, both for the development of the film and for the work of the American.

Disney is taking advantage of the pull of its evil characters to develop new productions. In addition to ‘cruella’the media giant has also bet, for example, with ‘Maleficent’with Angelina Jolie as the great star of the film.

Emma Stoneduring an interview with Variety magazine, pointed out who, in his opinion, should be the next villain of Disney to have a movie. And he has been thinking of Úrsula, of ‘The little Mermaid’. “It’s an octopus and there’s a whole world to discover, with Úrsula’s parents and what could have happened to them.”

In fact, the actress has pointed out that it could be very interesting to transfer this character, initially from cartoons, to the real world. “You have never seen a non-human villain of Disney explored in this way”, has indicated the protagonist of ‘cruella’.

In this sense, Ursula will appear in the next remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and will be played by Melissa McCarthy. However, the villain does not currently have her own film, something that could change in the future if she bets on it. Disney by the antagonists it is maintained.