WhatsApp: Trick to turn your GIFs into animated stickers

Today we will introduce you to a great trick within the application WhatsApp with which you can convert your gifs in animated stickers, so keep reading so you don’t miss this news.

If you want to turn your GIFs into stickers WhatsApp animations, we will let you know the trick to achieve it successfully.

Surely you have several GIFs saved on your cell phone for any occasion and WhatsApp has become queen in the category of messaging applications.

Through it you can have a conversation with anyone just by having their registered number.

However, there are data that are quite curious and you should know, such as the trick that we will teach you right away.

As you may remember, since the beginning of 2020 WhatsApp allows its users to send animated stickers to their contacts.

And if you want to convert that GIF that you have saved on your mobile into a moving sticker, the reality is that it is extremely simple, but you must rely on a third-party application.

STEPS TO CONVERT YOUR GIFS INTO WHATSAPP ANIMATED STICKERS

The first thing will be to download the Sticker Maker application.

After that you must give the corresponding permissions to the application.

When you’re done, simply create a sticker folder.

At that moment, click on the “+” symbol and start loading all the GIFs.

Once you have the GIFs loaded, they will quickly turn into animated stickers.

Now you just have to send them to WhatsApp.

With this you must go to the stickers section of the application.

Now you will notice that all the animated stickers that you generated from GIFs will be shown in that section and, best of all, the quality is not lost.

On the other hand, it is important to mention that if you have a problem with WhatsApp and need to report it or if you have any kind of inconvenience, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com .

In addition, you can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.