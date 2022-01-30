WhatsApp trick to change the background of calls

WhatsApp: Trick to change the background of the calls

If you want to change the background of calls within the application of WhatsApp we will let you know how to do it right now and in an extremely simple way, so continue reading.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is one of those applications that enjoys the greatest download success both in the devices Android as iPhone.

And it is that through her you can chat with whoever you want just by having their cell phone number registered on your mobile device.

However, this is not the only thing, since finally a radical change is coming to the calls.

Although when you make a call on WhatsApp, the background is default and will change color depending on the way you use the app: dark or light.

However, now WABeta Info has reported a change that will gradually add up around the world.

This is how it is now possible to have a different background in each call and this is done because the tool will take the wallpaper that you decided to place in the conversation that you have with said person.

That means that if you have the image of a relative, a drawing or simply a solid color, it will now be possible to visualize it in the communication.

STEPS TO CHANGE THE SCREEN BACKGROUND OF A WHATSAPP CALL

According to WABeta Info, the change of background of the call will depend on the image that you have defined as wallpaper in your conversations.

To change it, you simply have to enter the WhatsApp application.

Later, you will have to go to any conversation.

Now you must click on the contact’s profile picture.

A series of options will open in which you must choose “Wallpaper”.

There you must select if you want a classic background, with contrast, of a certain color or simply an image.

Now choose the one you like and that’s it. With this, it only remains to wait for the WhatsApp update so that you can see the changed background.

On the other hand, if you have a problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it or if you have any kind of inconvenience, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.

You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.