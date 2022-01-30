WhatsApp: how to remove the ‘Archived’ section from the top and make it appear below? | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | Technology

Until recently, the developers of WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application in the world, released a new update for Android phones and iOS that turned viral in the social networks, since it brought up a section called ‘archived‘ at the top of the screen, just above all the conversations you’ve had with your contacts. Can you change places? Here we are going to teach you.

You may not know it, but the ‘Archived’ section of WhatsApp is used to permanently silence the conversations we had with a person or group. That is, you will never receive notifications from the chats that are within that group, so you must be very careful who you send to.

Despite the fact that in the ‘Archived’ section of WhatsApp there are unwanted chats of which we do not want to receive any notification, the instant messaging application usually places a number on the right to indicate that someone (a person or group) who was silenced I send you a message.

Fortunately, there is a hack that will allow you to change the location of the ‘Archived’ section. Instead of being at the top of all your conversations, it will go to the bottom and go unnoticed. It is worth noting that this method works on all phones, whether Android or iPhone.

How to remove the WhatsApp Archived section from the top?

1. Sign in to Play Store or app store and download the latest version of WhatsApp.

2. Enter the messaging application and press the three dots icon that is located in the upper left corner

3. Select ‘Settings‘ and then chat

4. Look for the option ‘Keep Chats Archived‘ and you will see that it is activated. You will have to disable it.

5. That would be it. The ‘Archived’ section will no longer be at the top and will now be at the bottom, under all your conversations.

Toggle off ‘Keep Chats Archived’ and that option will disappear. Photo: The Republic

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

WhatsApp: so you can send giant emojis in your conversations

Unlike the stickers, the emoji of WhatsApp are smaller and come pre-installed with the instant messaging application. You may not know it, but there is a method that allows you to enlarge them and use them in your chats. Do you want to know?

East secret trick is available to all users, no matter if they have a phone Android or iPhone. If you want to try it to surprise your friends, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

WhatsApp: how to send messages ‘upside down’ without having to install unknown applications?

If you have downloaded WhatsApp to be able to chat with your friends, family, coworkers, among other people, you must learn a trick that has become viral on social networks, since it allows you to send messages ‘upside down’ without the need to download unknown programs on your cell phone that can be an Android or iOS. Do you want to know how? Here we are going to teach you.

How to send ‘head’ messages on WhatsApp?

1. Open Google Chrome (or any other browser) and enter the Unicode Text Converter portal (you can find it here)

2. When the page loads, you will see a small box, where you must write the message you want to send by WhatsApp.

3. Press the ‘show’ button and wait a few seconds.

4. Unicode Text Converter will display your message in different fonts.

5. Scroll down to the bottom and you will see your message written ‘upside down’. Just select it and copy it.

6. Finally, go to WhatsApp or WhatsApp Web, search for a conversation and paste the text.