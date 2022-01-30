What will the 2022 iPad Pro need to be the perfect tablet?

These are the features, benefits and technical specifications that would make the iPad Pro the ideal tablet.

Apple presented its latest generation of iPad Pro tablets in mid-2021, at a special event held during the month of April. The company with the bitten apple logo took advantage of this launch to incorporate the iPad Pro line into its expansion of its Apple Silicon processors.

The 2021 iPad Pro arrived with very important news compared to previous generations. It featured a powerful M1 processor, a Liquidative Retina XDR display with mini-LED technology, 5G connectivity, and a versatile Thunderbolt port. What news will Apple surprise us with in the face of the launch of its 2022 iPad Pro?

So far we have received a lot of rumors about the features that the 2022 iPad Pro could incorporate that indicate that it could change its design slightly to implement MagSafe technology on the back. But since iPadízate we have wanted to ask ourselves what news does the 2022 iPad Pro need to be the ideal product for consumers. These are all the conditions that the iPad Pro must meet to become the most spectacular iPad in history.

Could 2022 be the biggest year in Apple’s history?

iPad Pro 2022: the news you need to be the perfect tablet

1. An even bigger OLED screen

After Apple implemented OLED screens in its latest generations of iPhone, the time has come for this technology to reach the iPad. It is the turn of the tablets of the Cupertino firm. Although due to the dimensions of its screen, it’s hard for Apple to have enough OLED panels this year for your tablets.

Rumors circulating on the net suggest that Apple will launch two iPad Pro models in this year 2022, a model with an 11-inch screen and a model with a 12.9-inch screen. The model with a 12.9-inch screen already has technology mini LED currently, but the model with the 11-inch screen does not. Most likely, both models will have a mini-LED screen.

But OLED technology would make the iPad Pro product line the best tablets ever. This technology would allow the iPad Pro consume much less power, display much more vivid colors and purer blacks. Additionally, OLED screens avoid a host of issues related to reflections, viewing angle, ghosting and the Bloomingsome problems that are present in the XDR screens of the current iPad Pro models.

On the other hand, we would also love for Apple to introduce a third iPad Pro model with a slightly larger screen. While it is true that there are no big differences between an 11-inch screen and a 12.9-inch screen, when you have not used a screen like an iPad Air or an iPad mini for a while and you use it again after a few years you You really realize the disparity between the two.

For this reason, we believe that the perfect 2022 iPad Pro should be 15 inches, although it is a somewhat ambiguous feature, since each user has their tastes and needs. So, really, the “perfect thing” would be for Apple to allow consumers to opt for this third screen size option.

2. An M2 processor almost as powerful as a MacBook

As we mentioned when we began the presentation of this article, the 2021 iPad Pro line has a very powerful M1 processor. And yes, year after year Apple iPads are becoming more powerful. It’s pretty obvious to hint at it, but if we want a perfect tablet, the next-gen iPad Pro in 2022 should have a M2 processor even more powerful.

The iPad Pro of this 2022 needs an M2 processor manufactured with a 3 nanometer process with which to open dozens and dozens of applications that consume multiple resources “does not tickle” the performance of the terminal. A novelty that will be very useful in terms of productivity and creativity, especially for all those users who use their iPad Pro to work.

3. A thinner, lighter design with even smaller bezels

It has become common for the signature of the apple logo to considerably reduce the thickness of its tablets and that each year they have a lighter weight, in addition, the bevels of its frame are usually reduced by a few millimeters. We hope that this year Apple will do it again.

The current iPad Pro models have an exemplary design, but if we talk about the perfect tablet, we believe that there is still room for its design to be thinner, lighter and with slightly narrower bezels, of course, without this reaching affect its handling.

4. Compatibility with MagSafe technology

The latest news related to the 2022 iPad Pro launch suggests that Apple is planning to introduce MagSafe technology on the back of its iPad Pros.

To do this, Apple could change the design of the logo on the back, making the bitten apple logo slightly larger and made of glass alloy.

5. A logo with backlight and in horizontal layout

Since we can remember – and since the launch of the original iPad – the bitten apple logo on the back has always had a vertical layout. That is, the logo is oriented in a position that is properly viewed when you hold the iPad in Portrait mode.

But let’s face it, the vast majority of the time we use an iPad is holding it in horizontal position so your logo (and your front camera) should be like this too. Whether it is to play games, to surf the net, to view multimedia content, etc., we use the iPad in a horizontal position. Apple should take this into account with the 2022 iPad Pro and place the logo on the back in a horizontal layout. And if, in addition to this, they illuminate the logo with a backlight, as was the case with the old MacBooks, even better, even if this increases their energy consumption a little…

15 visual firsts in iPadOS 15 that will court your vision of the operating system

So far all the news of the 2022 iPad Pro that we believe would make it the ideal tablet. But, of course, there are many other innovations that could be implemented, such as the inclusion of more USB-C ports, improvements in the cameras, a fingerprint sensor under the screen, a battery with a higher capacity or wireless charging. What surprises do you think Apple should introduce in its next generation iPad Pro to make them perfect?

Related topics: iPad

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!