What to watch today on TV? Sunday January 30, 2022 | TV

‘The things of love’

Spain, 1989 (98 minutes). Director: Jaime Chavarri. Interpreters: Ángela Molina, Manuel Bandera, Amparo Baró.

Jaime Chávarri pays homage to the Spanish copla in a comedy that moves towards drama as the footage progresses. It is true that this is a film that viewers attracted by the musical universe described in the story will enjoy more. If this is not the case, it is worth recreating in the heartfelt look that Chávarri casts towards his characters and in dialogues as believable as they are ingenious.

16.05 / Sundance

‘TheQueen’

United Kingdom, 2006 (97 minutes). Director: Stephen Frears. Cast: Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen, James Cromwell.

Stephen Frears’ career seems to have slowed down in recent years. It is therefore advisable to return to excellent films such as queen, in which he travels to 1997. Those were the days when Tony Blair had been elected Prime Minister and the British mourned the death of Lady Di. Frears captures reality to create an intense dramatic fiction and apply a sharp scalpel to his characters. Thus, he symbolically lambastes the figure of Blair and exploits a gigantic actress like Helen Mirren to draw an excellent political chronicle.

20.10 / Movistar Action

‘Dunkirk’

Dunkirk. UK, 2017 (107 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh.

An amazing stylistic bet by Nolan: from the visual bombast, it is proposed to reach the expressive conciseness. A monumental work that portrays the drama of the Allied soldiers trapped on the beach at Dunkirk, surrounded by the Germans, and that refines the story until it reaches the category of universal history.

21.25 / The Sixth

The mental health of young people, in ‘Saved’

Half of young Spaniards between 15 and 29 years old claim to have suffered a mental health problem. Gonzo brings together singer Amaia Romero and actor Jaime Lorente in this week’s installment of Saved. Overwhelmed by their great professional success, both artists analyze the issue of mental health among young Spaniards. In addition, the program will feature the intervention of students who tell their personal experiences, together with the psychologist Francisco Estupiñá, coordinator of the PsiCall call service of the Complutense University of Madrid, the only Spanish university that offers this service

21.30 / The 2

‘Essentials’ portrays Francisco Umbral

The documentary anatomy of a dandy investigates the figure of an essential writer, Francisco Umbral. A production that is based on unpublished documents, such as cassette tapes with intimate and unpublished interviews, and the testimonies of Umbral’s widow, as well as friends and colleagues, shedding light on some of the lesser-known aspects of his life. . His novels and more than 10,000 articles, which always took his own personal experiences as a reference, did nothing but promote the myth and enigma of the Dandy, but behind the character created by the artist himself was a life full of unknowns.

21.30 / DMAX

New installments of ‘Road Control’

The most shocking cases faced by Civil Guard agents on the routes of Spain are the focus of the documentary series Road Control. The agents address their control of road safety to avoid accidents and risk situations on the road and this production follows the work of the Civil Guard Traffic group in its special surveillance devices.

22.00 / TCM

‘The Sun’s empire’

USA, 1987 (152 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Christian Bale, John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson.

Spielberg adapts an intense JG Ballard novel to create a bitter, radical and controversial film. The author subordinates the spectacular nature of the film to the vicissitudes experienced by the protagonist, a child separated from his parents, who finds himself immersed in the invasion of China by the Japanese in World War II, so that the viewer has to watch the action through through his eyes, his fascination.

22.00 / Antenna 3

New installment of the series ‘Unfaithful’

Turkish series characters Unfaithful they can’t help but face new problems in tonight’s episode. An installment that recounts how Asya’s new strategy will change the relationships between all of them and trigger a crisis between Asya, Sinan, Volkan and Derin. On the other hand, Selçuk does not bow to Gönül’s pressure and is determined to leave the Güçlü family in a difficult situation.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The fury of the dragon’

Return of the Dragon. Hong Kong, 1973 (80 minutes). Director: Lo Wei. Cast: Bruce Lee, Nora Miao, Chuck Norris.

Looking at Bruce Lee’s films today is an exercise in nostalgia, in no case of cinephilia. In his third great success, the long-awaited actor repeated the schemes of the previous ones and placed the action in Rome, which led to an overwhelming and extensive final sequence in which Lee fought in the bowels of the Colosseum.

22.00 / Channel 24 hours

Elections in Portugal

Portugal renews its legislative bodies this Sunday and its citizens have an appointment with the polls that TVE will report on all its channels. In addition, public television will broadcast on Canal 24 Horas the informative special Elections in Portugal, lasting two hours and hosted by Marta Solano. At the analysis table will be the former Lisbon correspondents Daniel Peral, Javier García and Fernando Jáuregui, and the CIDOB researcher Héctor Sánchez Margalef.

22.05 / The 1

‘Daggers in the back’

Knives Out. USA, 2019 (130 minutes). Director: Ryan Johnson. Cast: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson.

A boisterous reconstruction of the Agatha Christie universe, as exhilarating as it is meticulous. daggers in the back poses a game of intrigue that, in an example of postmodernity, is referentially voracious and, as in a sampler of Russian dolls, twists the plot and includes humorous moments with a cheerful impudence. An almost forbidden work for purists, but a delicacy for those who still believe that, in the cinema, you can return to the virgin and gluttonous spectator who left one day.

0.20 / Movistar Drama

‘The wind that stirs the barley’

The Wind that Shakes the Barley. United Kingdom, 2006 (121 minutes). Director: Ken Loach. Cast: Cillian Murphy, Liam Cunningham, Padraic Delaney.

The great Ken Loach travels to Ireland in 1920 to take a heartfelt look at a group of characters who are leading the revolutionary struggle against the English. The wind that shakes the barley, a beautiful title taken from a popular song, draws the struggle for Irish independence, although, halfway through its length, it takes a step forward: its protagonist will face the loss of his dreams in the face of the fratricidal struggle that arises between those who accept independence, although under the head of state of the king of England, and those who are committed to continuing with the armed struggle until total independence. The knot of the film explodes before the question posed to an IRA militiaman: “What does it feel like to kill an Irishman?” The transparent images of the film, in which the sequences flow with the appearance of simplicity, reveal like few others the essence of Ken Loach’s cinema.

