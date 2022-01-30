What initial Pokémon to choose in Arceus Pokémon Legends? Cyndaquil, Rowlet and Oshawott

The Hisui region, the former Sinnoh region, is the place where Pokémon Legends Arceus. The long-awaited Game Freak game is now available exclusively for Nintendo Switch, which translates into a wave of hundreds of thousands of players setting foot on the vast lands of this island for the first time and, at the same time, having to make the decision to to choose what starter pokemon to choose. Cyndaquil, rowlet Y Oshawott, that’s the question. We give you a hand.

Cyndaquil, rowlet Y Oshawott, which one suits you?

The first thing we have to make clear is that the question of which starter Pokémon is “better” cannot be answered, because it really is about three very balanced creatures, with similar powers and similar potential. However, there are differences between them that can be adjusted more to your style of play or preferences – which is what really matters. Our advice is clear: be guided by the final evolutionary form, which is the one you will spend the most time with in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Cyndaquil (Generation II) — Type Fire . Evolves Quilava and Thyplosion

Oshawott (Generation V) — Type Water . Evolve to Dewott and samurott

rowlet (Generation VII) — Type Plant. Evolve to Dartrix and decideueye

The key is, as we say, in what type combinations Y base stats they have their final evolutions, which are the really useful ones for the rest of the adventure. To help you choose the best possible (remember, there is not one necessarily better than the other), we leave you their characteristics Y Our point of view for each of them.

Cyndaquil: advantages and disadvantages

A classic. The Fire-type starter from the Johto region stands out for its Speed ​​and Special Attack. Therefore, try that —especially— if he has a good nature favorable to Special Attack (Modesta) he learns special moves. Similarly, Thyphlosion it is very powerful in special attacks and very fast, but unlike Johto’s Thyphlosion, in Hisui it is of type Fire Y Ghost. What does this mean? Broadly speaking, the Ghost typing makes it have very good move coverage against many elemental types in a neutral way; I mean, it’s a pokemon balanced.

Thyphlosion it is weak to Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark-type moves, but powerful against Bug, Ghost, Steel, Ice, Psychic, and Grass with this combination.

Without going into plot spoils, if you choose Cyndaquil you will have disadvantage against three of the five stately Pokémon. You will have advantage before two of them.

Cyndaquil

Oshawott: advantages and disadvantages

Oshawott, the Unova Water-type starter, is perhaps one of the least popular, but Samurott’s new regional form—its final evolution—is one of the most appealing for several reasons. Oshawott is a very neutral Pokémon, without a characteristic that especially stands out; although it is a special offensive (Special Attack). However, make sure he learns special moves instead of physical ones.

His final evolution is samurott which in Hisui is of type Water Y Sinister . What does this translate into weaknesses and strengths? On the offensive level, you will make super effective moves to Earth, Rock, Ghost, Fire and Psychic; but beware: you will be weak against Fight, Bug, Plant, Electric and Fairy. In the first half of the game you will have a particularly bad time with Oshawott.

If you choose Oshawott you will have disadvantage before two of the five Master Pokémon of the adventure and advantage in front of three of them.

Oshawott

Rowlet: advantages and disadvantages

Rowlet, the Alolan Grass-type starter, is back with updates on his final evolutionary form. Of all the Pokémon Arceus Legends starters, Rowlet is the most recommended for beginners because it has the most life points of all. It is his great bulwark: health. However, it is also the least powerful offensively; in fact, both in Physical Attack and Special Attack it is practically as powerful.

His final evolution is decideueye , one of the most popular. If in Alola it was Plant / Ghost, this time Decidueye has a really interesting combination of types: Plant / Struggle . The reason? On an offensive level, we can super-effectively injure Normal, Ground, Rock, Ice, Steel, Water, and Dark-type Pokémon. On the other hand, we will be especially weak against Poison, Fire, Psychic, Ice and Fairy. Visits to the volcano and the tundra will be especially difficult for Decidueye.

If you choose Rowlet you will have disadvantage before two of the five Master Pokémon of the adventure and advantage in front of one of them. Two will be neutral. Rowlet is the one who will have the worst time against Hisui's stately Pokémon.

rowlet

