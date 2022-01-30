What do we expect from the iPhone 14 and what news will it really have

The idyllic iPhone 14 that we would all like

While it is true that each one has their own personal tastes and preferences, at The Bitten Apple we have started to think about what would be the most TOP features for these next iPhone, regardless of whether they are fulfilled or not and whether they sound more or less realistic. In the same way, we have taken into account the opinions expressed by users on social networks and forums during these years and we are left with several outstanding features that, hopefully, will end up arriving:

Final goodbye to the notch or that it is at least reduced in an even greater way than what we have seen in the iPhone 13.

larger battery and not so much in the 'Pro Max' models that already more than comply, but in the normal and standard 'Pro' range.

Greater fast charging and that, despite its risks, it can satisfy an emergency and manage to charge the device in record time in a few minutes.

120hz for all ceasing to be a distinction for the 'Pro' models.

Touch ID on the screen and without this serving to overshadow Face ID, being able to keep both recognition systems on the device.

More colors to choose from in the 'Pro' beyond the novel color that they present as they have done every year.

mmWave antenna worldwide, since currently the lack of infrastructure for this 5G connectivity means that the company only sells iPhone with this antenna in the United States.

USB-C leaving Lightning behind and not so much to universalize the connector, but to allow better data transfer speeds.

Camera improvements such as a larger and better optical zoom, cinematic mode for slow motion or an ultra wide angle for the front camera.

News that has leaked

Obviously, wishes do not always come true and although we still have several months of leaks and the final confirmation from Apple, we already have a series of features on the table. All of them have been agreed upon by several expert analysts in this type of prediction and, at least for now, they seem to be the most true characteristics of these next iPhone 14: