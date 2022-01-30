What benefits does pineapple have?

The pineapple It is one of the most consumed fruits, because in addition to its sweet flavor and freshness, it can have many Benefitswhich is why it is recommended in various diets and for some medicinal remedies, it can also be ingested in various ways, either plain, in water, juice, jam or even yogurt, among many others.

Although pineapple is very popular and has a very pleasant flavor, you may not be used to consuming it, but if you know some of the favorable effects it has on health, you might be encouraged to add it to your regular diet. These are some of his Benefits:

Does not get fat and helps to lose weight

It is very low in calories, since a piece contains about 83, so it is suitable for weight loss diets.

Relieves pain and inflammation

The pineapple It contains bromelain, which can help against any ailment and works as an anti-inflammatory for the joints, as well as preventing the formation of blood clots.

It contains a lot of fiber, which facilitates digestion and normalizes intestinal functions.

Strengthens the immune system and bones

This fruit contains vitamin A, C and folic acid. It is also a source of potassium and contains iron and calcium.

The most appropriate way to consume pineapple it is either raw or in juice, to avoid the addition of artificial ingredients or sugars, likewise, it may not be highly recommended for diabetics due to its high sweetness, as well as for people with gastroesophageal reflux, because it is a citrus fruit and can cause heartburn.