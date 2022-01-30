What a flow!, they call Karoll Márquez for dancing on the treadmill

Karoll Marquez He recently delighted Colombians with his participation in the Nuestra Tele program Who is the Mask? by bringing the character of ‘Coco Loco’ to life. The artist captivated with his excellent rendering.

The dancing skills of the singer and actor from Cartagena are indisputable. What’s more, moving her hips is one of her passions. It is common for him to share some videos dancing to different rhythms with the more than 340,000 followers he has on his official Instagram social network account.

Karoll Márquez, in his most recent publication, he had an impact dancing, but this time he was exercising at the same timefor which his fans were left “speechless”.

The actor wanted to add more emotion and joy to his exercise routine on the treadmill and started dancing to the catchy song ‘Oh na na’ by Camila Cabello, Myke Towers and Tainy.

“How is Sunday? Mine very cool”Karoll wrote on his network, where he received more than 7 thousand likes and dozens of comments. Some followers believed that the artist could fall at any time, but it was not. Karoll Márquez showed that she has experience dancing on the treadmill.

You make that dance on the treadmill easy to see … And one goes straight to the ground

Waoooooo baby the best in that pod

I do that and PAL floor hahahahahahaha very cool

Good!! but with this video, a perfect sunday

Oops, you leave it open-mouthed, you dance super well

