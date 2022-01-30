‘We are facing foreign football’

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino clarified why he did not summon any Atlas player, current champion of the 2021 Apertura to the Mexican team to dispute the Octagonal Final heading to Qatar 2022.

The helmsman commented that the base of La Academia was made up mostly of foreigners, and that the only player contemplated was Jesús Angulo, who is now part of Tigres.

“First, we start from the basis that Atlas has many foreign soccer players, the two forwards, Santamaría, Nervo, the goalkeeper. In the moments that Jesús Angulo belonged to Atlas, he has come with us, now he belongs to Tigres. We are always attentive and we go to the field to see all the footballers, then it may or may not be according to the choice“.

‘Tata’ Martino took León as an example to ensure that the champion does not necessarily figure in the calls to the Tri.

“At some point Leon was champion Mexican soccer and we had very few Leon players. These are things that happen and not only that, we are in the presence of a football where most teams have a large number of foreigners”.

