Violeta Isfel transforms into ‘Cruella’; she is named ‘Mexican Emma Stone’ for looking identical The actress was encouraged to honor the incredible work of Emma Stone in the Disney movie For: Elizabeth Gonzalez JUN. 12. 2021

No doubt Isfel Violet is a chameleon actress, because to celebrate her 36th birthday morphed into ‘Cruella’; a fact that earned him dozens of comparisons with the new Disney villain, even, he was even named as the ‘Mexican Emma Stone’ for looking identical to the American.

It was through her official Instagram and Twitter account that the television star shared a series of photographs of her characterization, which, she pointed out, were to honor the interpreter’s great work and because several of her fans had already made her notice. They were very similar physically.

“I always tell them that we have to dare to be the women we want to be, so today I wanted to be CRUELLA”, precise. “Many people who saw the movie @disneycruella wrote me saying, ‘it’s you, you look like’, etc. These pics are with lots of love for you. It is a tribute to the great work of @emmastone. I loved the movie!” he added.

The photographs, which were in charge of her husband Raúl Bernal, immediately went viral on social networks, where followers and celebrities reacted with tremendous compliments.

“I love it”, “How incredible you look”, “Don’t make things up, you do look like a good one”, “Identical Mexican Emma Stone”, “Yes, they do look alike, both of them are beautiful”, “They are the same”, “For a moment you I confused” and “Fabulous characterization”, they wrote.

In addition to these publications, Violeta Isfel showed details of her transformation in her stories, where she also explained that her fans could witness her transformation if they visited her at the branch of Isfel Burgers Tizayuca this Saturday, well that would be where would celebrate his birthday.

“I want to thank you for your expressions of affection yesterday on my birthday, they are the best. But hey, now I’m here (…) and maybe you’ll wonder ‘what are you doing now?’ Well, today (Saturday) to celebrate my birthday at Isfel Burgers Tizayuca, I have a surprise for you, so don’t miss the process”, he advanced, while hours later he starred in a fun dance