Vin Diesel comes to the rescue of the summer box office; Chris Pratt stays at Amazon

Vin Diesel will inject this weekend in the premieres on the billboard a good dose of action and car racing with the ninth installment of ‘Fast & Furious’, while Chris Pratt competes with him on Amazon with ‘Tomorrow’s War’, a film about aliens and time travel.

These are the major premieres of the week in theaters and platforms.

Vin Diesel returns with ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Ninth chapter of a saga that began almost 20 years ago and that has raised more than six billion dollars worldwide. ‘Fast & Furious 9’ marks the return of Justin Lin as director of the franchise after directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments.

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, but danger always lurks and forces him to confront the sins of his past. The action takes place between London and Tokyo, jumping from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the crowded streets of Tbilisi.

Chris Pratt vs. Aliens at Amazon

Aliens and time travel is the combination offered by ‘The Day After Tomorrow’, an action and science fiction film starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and JK Simmons, with a script by Zach Dean and direction by Chris McKay, responsible for ‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’ (2017).

A group of time travelers is transported back to the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: humanity is losing the war against an alien species. The only hope is that the soldiers and citizens of the present will be transported to the future and join the fight.

Love stories in the French countryside

During a vacation in the French countryside, Daphne, three months pregnant, finds herself alone to welcome Maxime, her boyfriend François’s cousin, who has had to go to Paris to cover for a sick colleague. For four days, Daphne and Maxime meet and share very intimate stories that will bring them closer.

Directed by Emmanuel Mouret and composed of love adventures that overlap and complement each other, ‘The things we say, the things we do’ has been a phenomenon in France, where it has garnered some of the best reviews of the year.

‘Jaws’, two idiots and a giant fly

French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux’s latest genius features Jean-Gab and Manu, two not very smart friends who find a giant fly alive trapped in the trunk of a car and they decide to train her to earn money with her. Unlikely situations and hilarious dialogues.

The film has passed through the Venice and Sitges festivals, where the leading couple, Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais, won the award for best performance. Dupieux came to prominence in 2010 with ‘Rubber’, the story of a killer car tire.

A thriller with film noir overtones

‘Dead man doesn’t know how to live’ is the debut feature by Ezekiel Montes, with a cast headed by Antonio Dechent, Rubén Ochandiano, Elena Martínez, Jesús Castro and Paco Tous, and it competed in the official section of the 24th Malaga Film Festival.

This film noir-tinged thriller set on the Costa del Sol revolves around Tano (Dechent), a man who has worked his entire life for a construction businessman who in better times controlled the entire city and now facing a generational change.

‘The robbery of the century’, an Argentine comedy of thieves

Starring Guillermo Francella and Diego Peretti, the film ‘The Robbery of the Century’ puts a dose of Argentine humor on the billboard with a story based on real facts and directed by Ariel Winogrand.

The events took place in January 2006. More than 300 policemen were waiting for the negotiator’s order, in front of a Banco Río branch in Buenos Aires, where a group of robbers was locked up. When the agents entered they found the bank empty and half of the safe deposit boxes open, but no sign of the gang.

‘The traveler’, an intimate ‘road movie’

‘La Viajante’ is the debut feature film by Tenerife-born director Miguel Mejías and tells the story of a woman who, fed up with the monotony of her life, decides to undertake a trip to remote lands where she discovers her love of filming insects and faces his loneliness.

‘4 Boys and This’, fantasy family cinema

A fantasy family film based on the homonymous novel by Jacqueline Wilson, ‘4 Guys and This’ tells the story of a couple who go on vacation with their children to the coast and there they discover a magical creature that grants wishes. Directed by BAFTA-nominated Andy de Emmony, the cast is led by Paula Patton, Matthew Goode and Michael Caine.

‘A blues for Tehran’, a musical tribute to the Persian people

With elements of fiction and documentary, the film with which journalist and writer Javier Tolentino makes his directorial debut, is a love letter to the Iranian people and their music. Different faces show an Iran where tradition and modernity coexist and confront each other. The guide is Erfan, a young Kurdish man who wants to become a film director.

‘Zappa,’ the family-approved documentary

A new approach to the life and work of a provocative, indomitable artist at the forefront of music. This documentary by Álex Winter comes four years after ‘Eat that Question: Frank Zappa in his own words’, by the German Thorsten Schütte, which was screened at the San Sebastian festival. Unlike that one, this film has the support of the artist’s family, which gives amount of unreleased footage that Winter combines with interviews with many of his collaborators such as Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai or Pamela Des Barres, among others.

Ben Whisshaw dazzles in ‘Surge’

Presented at Sundance and the Berlinale, the feature debut by British director Aneil Karia is an incendiary film in which Ben Whishaw plays Josep, a lonely and introverted security guard who works at an airport, who after a series of strange incidents loses control and star in a frantic adventure through the streets of London.

‘Latest news in Yuba County’, a black comedy with Mila Kunis

An overview of the chaos surrounding the mystery of a disappearance in a small town in modern America, where the needs, desires, identities and self-esteem of its inhabitants are shaped by what they see on their screens, on social networks and in the eyes of the neighbors. An American black comedy directed by Tate Taylor (‘Maids and Ladies’) and starring Allison Janney and Mila Kunis that is going direct to Amazon Prime Video.

The first installment of ‘The street of terror’

Netflix premieres the first installment of the horror trilogy based on the novels by RL Stine, set in 1994. A group of teenagers discover that the terrible events that have haunted their town for generations may be connected and that they would be the next target. Directed by Leigh Janiak (‘Honeymoon’, 2014).