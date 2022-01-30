VIDEO: They recreate in 3D the explosion of one of the most massive stars in our galaxy

Astronomers believe that Eta Carinae, which was possibly more than 150 solar masses before it exploded, is destined to explode as a supernova.

In the 1840s, astronomers around the world spotted what they called the Great Eruption, the explosion of the binary system Eta Carinae, a star that for a short time became the brightest in the sky. During that process, 7,500 light-years from Earth, the Homunculus nebula was formed, which continues to grow more than a century and a half later.

Now, scientists from the Hubble Space Telescope team have managed to represent the nebula and the star inside it in a model, whose three-dimensional visualization they published on Tuesday.

Astronomers indicate that Eta Carinae looks different in different spectra. They explain that in visible and ultraviolet light it is not as bright, probably because the nebula’s matter—which makes up 10% of the star—captures its photons. At the same time, in infrared it is the brightest object in the sky, and it is also seen in X-rays.

“The infrared image of [telescopio] Spitzer allows us to peer through the dust that obscures our view in visible light to reveal the intricate details and expanse of the Carina Nebula around this bright star,” team leader Robert Hurt said in a statement.

The three-dimensional model, created by combining different types of observations, is not only for entertainment purposes, but also for education, says Kim Arcand of the University of Cambridge. “We can take models like the Eta Car and use them in 3D printing and augmented reality programs. That means more people can access the data, literally and virtually, and this improves learning and engagement,” he explains.

Eta Carinae, whose mass before exploding could have been more than 150 times that of the Sun, is the most massive star in the Milky Way. Although the exact circumstances of its explosion remain a mystery, astronomers think they are fairly certain how its cosmic light show will conclude. Thus, according to scientists, Eta Carinae’s fireworks display is destined to come to an end when it explodes as a supernova, far surpassing even its last powerful explosion. This may have happened before, but the tsunami of light from such a blinding explosion would take 7,500 years to reach Earth, the researchers reassure.

